Hopscotch Music Festival set to return to Raleigh with in-person shows. What we know.

The Flaming Lips perform at City Plaza in Raleigh Thursday, September 6, 2018 during the annual Hopscotch Music Festival. Hopscotch was one of several festivals canceled in downtown Raleigh due to the COVID-19 pandemic. tlong@newsobserver.com@newsobser

The Hopscotch Music Festival is returning to Raleigh this fall for in-person shows, organizers announced Tuesday on social media.

The festival is scheduled for Sept. 9 to 11 with a footprint that’s all outside, organizers announced, a departure from the usual mix of indoor and outdoor concerts.

Like most music festivals and concerts, Hopscotch was forced to go virtual last year, with “Distant Existence,” a slate of livestreamed concerts in partnership with WUNC Music. The online event even featured day parties, the name typically reserved for the daytime concerts in venues in and around Downtown Raleigh.

This will be Hopscotch’s 11th festival, which has gained a national reputation for its mix of local, regional and national acts from a cross-section of musical genres. That includes rock, hip-hop, electronic and everything in-between.

Previous headliners have included Sleater-Kinney, the Flaming Lips, Solange Knowles, Liz Phair, Run the Jewels, Dwight Yoakam and Niles Rodgers & Chic. In 2017, it expanded from three to four days, though went back to three days the following years.

Tuesday, Hopscotch said it would reveal information at a later date about the full lineup and ticket information, but announced Animal Collective and Dr. Dog would be part of the roster.

“Hopscotch is known for adventurous lineups, memorable performances and a fan-friendly atmosphere,” organizers said.

Pandemic restrictions were in effect last fall, including capacity limits on most venues. While those capacity limits no longer are in place in North Carolina, organizers said there would be a new layout this year with two main stages — one in at Raleigh’s City Plaza on Fayetteville Street and one in Moore Square. Red Hat Amphitheater, previously used as a venue for ticketed headline acts, is not mentioned in the announcement.

“Due to the impact from COVID-19 we want to make sure that everyone feels safe, and is safe, so for the first time ever we will be presenting Hopscotch 2021 with a more traditional festival layout featuring all outdoor shows for official programming with a 75% capacity,” the festival website said.

Organizers didn’t say how many people represents 75% capacity.

“Many of the venues will still present day shows across Raleigh (and hopefully some late night shows) so the vibe and spirit of the festival will be there across our 3 days in September,” organizers added.

Hopscotch is one of the last signature events to announce a post-pandemic return. The International Bluegrass Music Association will hold World of Bluegrass and its annual conference in Raleigh Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, with headline acts on Oct. 1-2, The News & Observer reported.

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival, which attracted 40,000 people in its first year in 2019, will return to Dix Park in April 2022. A date hasn’t been announced, but people can sign up for notifications of ticket sales at dreamvillefest.com.