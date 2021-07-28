In-person concerts are back. Live Nation is selling $20 tickets to these Raleigh shows

Jason Aldean performs “Can’t Hide Red” at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. Invision/AP

If you’re excited to get back to attending concerts in-person, Live Nation is right there with you.

Live Nation is selling $20 tickets to certain shows from July 28 at 12 noon toAug. 1 at venues across the country. That includes shows at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek as well as Red Hat Amphitheater.

The $20 price tag includes taxes and fees.

The 17 eligible shows at Coastal Credit Union Music Park include Kings of Leon, Alanis Morrisette, Brad Paisley, KISS, the Jonas Brothers and Maroon 5.

The shows at Red Hat include Lindsey Stirling, Primus and Judas Priest.

Tickets for the Jonas Brothers concert on Oct. 13 would generally cost anywhere between $41 and $123 per ticket, making the sale a way to get tickets more than 50% off the normal price.

“The special promotion marks the highly-anticipated return of live music in the U.S. as artists ready to hit the stage and fans can’t wait to see their favorite acts live in-person once again,” Live Nation said the press release.

The following concerts and dates qualify for the sale. A full list of eligible concerts for the sale can be found at the Live Nation website. Dates subject to change.

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 8: Kings of Leon: When You See Yourself Tour

Aug. 10: Korn & Staind

Aug. 19: Jason Aldean: Back in the Saddle Tour 2021

Aug. 22: Alanis Morissette with Garbage & Liz Phair

Aug. 27: Brad Paisley Tour 2021

Aug. 28: Kiss: End of the Road World Tour

Sept. 10: Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Sept. 11: The Black Crowes present: Shake Your Money Maker

Sept. 15: Maroon 5

Sept. 17: Dierks Bentley - Beers on Me Tour 2021

Oct. 1: Brooks and Dunn

Oct. 3: NF - Nate Feuerstein

Oct. 9: Thomas Rhett & Cole Swindell

Oct. 13: The Jonas Brothers

Oct. 15: Zac Brown Band: The Comeback Tour

Oct. 21: Florida Georgia Line.

Oct. 22: Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 & Code Orange

Red Hat Amphitheater

July 29: Lindsey Stirling

Aug. 27: Brothers Osborne

Sept. 4: Primus

Sept. 5: Rod Wave: SoulFly Tour

Sept. 14: Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years with Sabaton

Sept. 15: Trippie Redd: Trip at Knight Tour