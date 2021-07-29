Heading to GalaxyCon Raleigh? Here are updated COVID precautions and virtual options

If you’re planning on attending GalaxyCon this weekend, be prepared to break out the masks again, and consider incorporating into your cosplay costumes.

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on masking on Tuesday — which recommends masks be worn in public indoor places — GalaxyCon organizers told attendees they would be encouraging the same.

Staff, volunteers and many guests at the event also will be wearing masks during the four-day event at the Raleigh Convention Center.

GalaxyCon, to be held July 29 to Aug. 1, brings in celebrities, creators, voice actors, cosplayers, entertainers, fan groups, gamers, panelists and streamers.

“We strongly encourage our attendees to wear masks while inside the Raleigh Convention Center,” organizers wrote in an email to attendees. “Some celebrities will require that you wear a mask before you approach their table.”

This year’s slate of guests includes Giancarlo Esposito (“Breaking Bad” and “The Mandalorian”), several cast members of the “American Pie” films, Stephen Amell (“Arrow”), cast members of the CW’s “Superman & Lois,” Brendan Fraser (“The Mummy”) and William Shatner.

The organizers’ announcement comes after updated CDC guidance recommends both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals to return to masking practices while indoors. The recommendation applies to areas with high COVID-19 case numbers, which includes most counties in North Carolina.

Most entertainment venues have not yet shifted their guidance and are waiting to hear from the state. However, GalaxyCon has moved ahead to take precautions. That includes offering virtual passes, recommending masks and offering to honor this year’s tickets in 2022.

Several celebrities have also asked for plexiglass in their Photo Ops booth, including Shatner, Jodi Benson and Kevin Conroy.

For $30, attendees can purchase Virtual Passes that will include opportunities to stream Main Stage Q&A’s from events. William Shatner’s Q&A can only be seen live at 2 p.m. on July 31. The remaining 21 events will be available until Aug. 11.

Brendan Fraser, who initially canceled his attendance at GalaxyCon due to scheduling, has also agreed to do a live stream Q&A to the Main Stage for people attending the festival. The Q&A will take place July 30 at 5 p.m. Virtual Pass members will also be able to watch online.

For details on the event, go to galaxycon.com/pages/raleigh.

Brendan Fraser has agreed to do a Live Stream Q&A to the Main Stage at GalaxyCon Raleigh for people attending the festival, and this will also be streamed online to all Virtual Pass holders! https://t.co/102ZbuiN6h pic.twitter.com/YEPjxwe5H7 — GalaxyCon Raleigh (@GalaxyConRDU) July 28, 2021