Entertainment

Blackberry Smoke cancels tonight’s Raleigh, NC concert amid positive COVID tests

Southern rock band Blackberry Smoke canceled their Aug. 17, 2021, concert in Raleigh while their guitarist continues to recover from COVID-19. The band announced two more positive tests among crew members on Monday.
Southern rock band Blackberry Smoke canceled their Aug. 17, 2021, concert in Raleigh while their guitarist continues to recover from COVID-19. The band announced two more positive tests among crew members on Monday. Joe Lopez
RALEIGH

Blackberry Smoke canceled their Tuesday night concert in Raleigh while guitarist Paul Jackson recovers from COVID-19, the Southern rock band announced Monday.

The band also announced that two members of their crew had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the announcement.

Tuesday’s show, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Red Hat Amphitheater, is the latest in a series of concert dates the band has had to cancel or reschedule after Jackson developed symptoms and tested positive prior to a show in Jacksonville, Fla., last week.

“Unfortunately we have to add Raleigh, NC to the list of canceled dates,” the band said in a post shared to their Facebook page on Monday. “Thank you for the outpouring of support for Paul Jackson. He is doing well, but he needs a little more time.”

The two crew members who tested positive are resting at home, the band said.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Concert-goers who purchased tickets for the canceled show in Raleigh will immediately be able to obtain refunds “at the point of your ticket purchase,” the band said.

The band said they plan to perform at the PNC Music Pavilion in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday night, and will continue playing the rest of their scheduled shows from there.

The band is currently embarking on the “Spirit of the South” tour with guests The Wild Feathers and The Allman Betts Band.

Throughout the concert industry, bands are figuring how to return to performing live shows during the pandemic. Some groups, venues and management companies are requiring concert-goers to be vaccinated or show proof of negative COVID-19 tests before entering the venues.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Movie News & Reviews

What makes ‘Reservation Dogs’ the most radical teen show on TV

August 17, 2021 6:00 AM

Movie News & Reviews

On TV’s best political drama, ‘what’s bad for the world is good for our writers room’

August 17, 2021 6:00 AM

Celebrities

Archaeologists find skeleton, evidence of Greek in Pompeii

August 17, 2021 5:54 AM

Music News & Reviews

Reviews: Ledisi honors Nina Simone; Michael Jackson’s brother, Tito, dips into blues; Julian Lage’s 6-string album gem

Music News & Reviews

Roxy Music’s Bryan Ferry sounds as brilliant as ever on vinyl rereleases

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, August 17, 2021

August 17, 2021 5:26 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use