Blackberry Smoke cancels tonight’s Raleigh, NC concert amid positive COVID tests

Southern rock band Blackberry Smoke canceled their Aug. 17, 2021, concert in Raleigh while their guitarist continues to recover from COVID-19. The band announced two more positive tests among crew members on Monday.

Blackberry Smoke canceled their Tuesday night concert in Raleigh while guitarist Paul Jackson recovers from COVID-19, the Southern rock band announced Monday.

The band also announced that two members of their crew had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the announcement.

Tuesday’s show, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Red Hat Amphitheater, is the latest in a series of concert dates the band has had to cancel or reschedule after Jackson developed symptoms and tested positive prior to a show in Jacksonville, Fla., last week.

“Unfortunately we have to add Raleigh, NC to the list of canceled dates,” the band said in a post shared to their Facebook page on Monday. “Thank you for the outpouring of support for Paul Jackson. He is doing well, but he needs a little more time.”

The two crew members who tested positive are resting at home, the band said.

Concert-goers who purchased tickets for the canceled show in Raleigh will immediately be able to obtain refunds “at the point of your ticket purchase,” the band said.

The band said they plan to perform at the PNC Music Pavilion in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday night, and will continue playing the rest of their scheduled shows from there.

The band is currently embarking on the “Spirit of the South” tour with guests The Wild Feathers and The Allman Betts Band.

Throughout the concert industry, bands are figuring how to return to performing live shows during the pandemic. Some groups, venues and management companies are requiring concert-goers to be vaccinated or show proof of negative COVID-19 tests before entering the venues.

