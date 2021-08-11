Maroon 5, The Killers fans will need to show proof of COVID vaccine to attend NC shows

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs at the We Can Survive Concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP) Rich Fury/Invision/AP

Fans hoping to catch Maroon 5 or The Killers this fall will need to bring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or show a negative COVID-19 test before entering the Raleigh concerts.

Maroon 5 is set to perform Sept. 15 at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, an outdoor amphitheater in Raleigh with a capacity of 20,000 people.

The Killers have scheduled a concert Sept. 27, at Red Hat Amphitheater, a smaller outdoor venue in Downtown Raleigh.

For both shows, attendees will need to be fully vaccinated (14 days past their final shot), according to ticketing websites.

Those fans who are unable to receive a vaccine due to valid medical reasons as well as children under 12 will need to provide proof of negative COVID-19 test result from within 48 hours of the event, the site says.

Those trying to buy tickets for both shows on LiveNation.com are asked to agree to the health precautions before purchase.

Masks are also encouraged at both concerts, according to the site.

A similar message greets fans trying to purchase tickets for other Maroon 5 performances, including a Sept. 8 show at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte. The Killers perform in Charlotte on Sept. 28, at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre.

The news follows an announcement by Durham’s Motorco Music Hall on Monday that guests and performers at the venue will now need to provide proof of vaccination, The News & Observer reported.

Maroon 5 and The Killers join other musicians and artists, including Jason Isbell and The Foo Fighters, in establishing vaccination and negative test requirements for fans attending their shows. Isbell is scheduled to perform at the Durham Performing Arts Center in November.

COVID-19 has continued to spread in North Carolina in recent weeks, with hospitalizations rising dramatically over the past month.

Health experts have warned the more contagious delta variant is spreading rapidly through the state’s unvaccinated population.