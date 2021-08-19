A vaccine to enter: What to know about new COVID rules at Raleigh’s Live Nation venues

The Zac Brown Band is scheduled to perform at Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh on Oct. 15, 2021. Concert-goers attending shows there, a Live Nation venue, will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19. The policy goes info effect Oct. 4, 2021. ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Concert-goers attending concerts at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek and The Ritz in Raleigh this fall will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19, Live Nation said.

Live Nation Entertainment, which operates concert venues across the country, including Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh and the PNC Pavilion in Charlotte, made the announcement last week.

Jeannine Beson, the vice president of regional venue operations at Live Nation, said the new policy will go into effect Oct. 4, and will apply to every U.S. venue owned by the company.

“We’ve tried this model at a variety of events, including Lollapalooza, where we saw 90% of fans bring their proof of vaccination, and 12% of fans said it was a reason to get vaccinated,” said Beson at a news conference held by Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday.

During a Dead & Company show at Coastal Credit Union Music Park on Monday, 70% of concert-goers brought their proof of vaccination, Beson said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“It’s been great to see that this model has encouraged people to go out and get vaccinated, which is one of the best things we can all do to take care of one another,” Beson said.

Live Nation’s announcement is part of a quickly emerging trend among entertainment venues and musical acts as the COVID-19 pandemic enters a new spike in cases, thanks to the highly contagious delta variant.

Before Live Nation announced their new policy, musical acts like Maroon 5 and Jason Isbell said they would have the same requirement on their tours.

Some Triangle venues, including Motorco Music Hall in Durham and Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro, also are mandating proof of vaccination or negative tests before entering the venues.

The News & Observer has asked Live Nation for more details about its new policy, including entry requirements for its venues prior to Oct. 4. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

In the meantime, here are shows on or after Oct. 4 at Coastal Credit Union Music Park and The Ritz, the two Live Nation venues in the Triangle, where the rules will apply.

Some shows scheduled before that date, such as Maroon 5’s Sept. 15 concert at Coastal Credit Union Music Park, will also require proof of vaccination or a negative test result. Children under 12, who aren’t eligible for the vaccine, will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test. Masks will be encouraged.

All dates are subject to change. Concert-goers should check the venue’s website to confirm specific requirements.

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh

919-831 6400 or walnutcreekamphitheatre.com. Tickets at livenation.com

Sept. 15: Maroon 5

Oct. 9: Thomas Rhett & Cole Swindell

Oct. 13: The Jonas Brothers

Oct. 15: Zac Brown Band: The Comeback Tour

Oct. 21: Florida Georgia Line

Oct. 22: Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Killswitch, Engage, Fever 333 & Code Orange.

The Ritz

2820 Industrial Dr., Raleigh

919-424-1400 or ritzraleigh.com. Tickets at livenation.com

Oct. 8: Thievery Corporation: The Outernational Tour

Oct. 10: Simple Plan / New Found Glory - Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour

Oct. 11: Johnnyswim: The Johnnyswim Show

Oct. 13: Future Islands

Oct. 15: Mon Laferte

Oct. 16: All Time Low

Oct. 21: The Bay Strikes Back Tour with Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel

Oct. 23: Danny Duncan

Oct. 29: Surfaces: Good 2 Be Back Tour

Oct. 30: Isaiah Rashad: Lil Sunny’s Awesome Vacation

Nov. 5: San Holo - bb u ok? tour

Nov. 7: Café Tacvba

Nov. 9: Chevelle

Nov. 10: Mat Kearney

Nov. 13: Architects - For Those That Wish To Exist US Tour

Nov. 16: Shakey Graves Was Here

Nov. 17: Jelly Roll: Work In Progress US Tour

Nov. 18: Sullivan King - Loud & Reckless Tour

Nov. 19: Andrew McMahon: The Three Pianos Tour

Nov. 20: Kip Moore: How High Tour 2021

Nov. 22: Jesse McCartney - The ‘New Stage’ 2021 Tour

Nov. 27: Toosii

Dec. 4: Milky Chance North American Tour 2021

Dec. 10: Delta Rae - The Light & Dark Tour