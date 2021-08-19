Entertainment
A vaccine to enter: What to know about new COVID rules at Raleigh’s Live Nation venues
Concert-goers attending concerts at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek and The Ritz in Raleigh this fall will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19, Live Nation said.
Live Nation Entertainment, which operates concert venues across the country, including Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh and the PNC Pavilion in Charlotte, made the announcement last week.
Jeannine Beson, the vice president of regional venue operations at Live Nation, said the new policy will go into effect Oct. 4, and will apply to every U.S. venue owned by the company.
“We’ve tried this model at a variety of events, including Lollapalooza, where we saw 90% of fans bring their proof of vaccination, and 12% of fans said it was a reason to get vaccinated,” said Beson at a news conference held by Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday.
During a Dead & Company show at Coastal Credit Union Music Park on Monday, 70% of concert-goers brought their proof of vaccination, Beson said.
“It’s been great to see that this model has encouraged people to go out and get vaccinated, which is one of the best things we can all do to take care of one another,” Beson said.
Live Nation’s announcement is part of a quickly emerging trend among entertainment venues and musical acts as the COVID-19 pandemic enters a new spike in cases, thanks to the highly contagious delta variant.
Before Live Nation announced their new policy, musical acts like Maroon 5 and Jason Isbell said they would have the same requirement on their tours.
Some Triangle venues, including Motorco Music Hall in Durham and Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro, also are mandating proof of vaccination or negative tests before entering the venues.
The News & Observer has asked Live Nation for more details about its new policy, including entry requirements for its venues prior to Oct. 4. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
In the meantime, here are shows on or after Oct. 4 at Coastal Credit Union Music Park and The Ritz, the two Live Nation venues in the Triangle, where the rules will apply.
Some shows scheduled before that date, such as Maroon 5’s Sept. 15 concert at Coastal Credit Union Music Park, will also require proof of vaccination or a negative test result. Children under 12, who aren’t eligible for the vaccine, will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test. Masks will be encouraged.
All dates are subject to change. Concert-goers should check the venue’s website to confirm specific requirements.
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh
919-831 6400 or walnutcreekamphitheatre.com. Tickets at livenation.com
Sept. 15: Maroon 5
Oct. 9: Thomas Rhett & Cole Swindell
Oct. 13: The Jonas Brothers
Oct. 15: Zac Brown Band: The Comeback Tour
Oct. 21: Florida Georgia Line
Oct. 22: Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Killswitch, Engage, Fever 333 & Code Orange.
The Ritz
2820 Industrial Dr., Raleigh
919-424-1400 or ritzraleigh.com. Tickets at livenation.com
Oct. 8: Thievery Corporation: The Outernational Tour
Oct. 10: Simple Plan / New Found Glory - Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour
Oct. 11: Johnnyswim: The Johnnyswim Show
Oct. 13: Future Islands
Oct. 15: Mon Laferte
Oct. 16: All Time Low
Oct. 21: The Bay Strikes Back Tour with Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Oct. 23: Danny Duncan
Oct. 29: Surfaces: Good 2 Be Back Tour
Oct. 30: Isaiah Rashad: Lil Sunny’s Awesome Vacation
Nov. 5: San Holo - bb u ok? tour
Nov. 7: Café Tacvba
Nov. 9: Chevelle
Nov. 10: Mat Kearney
Nov. 13: Architects - For Those That Wish To Exist US Tour
Nov. 16: Shakey Graves Was Here
Nov. 17: Jelly Roll: Work In Progress US Tour
Nov. 18: Sullivan King - Loud & Reckless Tour
Nov. 19: Andrew McMahon: The Three Pianos Tour
Nov. 20: Kip Moore: How High Tour 2021
Nov. 22: Jesse McCartney - The ‘New Stage’ 2021 Tour
Nov. 27: Toosii
Dec. 4: Milky Chance North American Tour 2021
Dec. 10: Delta Rae - The Light & Dark Tour
