Here’s what to know about your COVID safety at IBMA’s World of Bluegrass

The International Bluegrass Music Association’s World of Bluegrass is back in-person after a pandemic year off.

And while the pandemic is still ever-present, organizers said they learned to be flexible when making plans for the week of events from Sept. 28 through Oct. 2, that includes a conference, awards show, street festival and plenty of concerts.

“We’ve all learned to be nimble and plan for contingencies and adjust to meet the challenges,” IBMA executive director Pat Morris told The News & Observer in an interview.

“We’ve watched the (COVID) landscape and watched what the City of Raleigh was doing, and following state and federal health authorities,” Morris said.

That means making a decision to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all ticketed and indoor events.

“It was a difficult decision to make, and in the end, I think it’s a good one,” said David Brower, executive director of PineCone, one of the festival producers.

“One hundred percent of the musicians you’ll see playing are vaccinated. Every banjo player, everyone playing the guitar, everyone.”

It also means spacing out some of the stages that typically have been closer together.

The Come Hear NC stage, usually the largest stage for the festival’s free concerts, has been moved out of City Plaza on Fayetteville Street and into the parking lot in front of the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts on East South Street.

Here’s a closer look at the COVID-19 safety protocols for World of Bluegrass, according to the IBMA.

When do I need to show proof of vaccination?

Anyone attending a ticketed event this week will have to show proof that they’re fully vaccinated.

That includes the IBMA conference at the Raleigh Convention Center, the Bluegrass Ramble showcase series, the annual IBMA Awards at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts and the ticketed main stage events at Red Hat Amphitheater that are part of Bluegrass Live.

IBMA will have representatives checking proof of vaccine (the actual card or photo of it) at event entrances. Attendees will receive a wristband that must be worn at all events.

If you lose or remove the wristband, you will repeat the above process.

IBMA notes that wristbands are not substitutes for tickets, which must still be purchased for admission to many events.

Will a negative COVID-19 test be accepted?

IBMA says vaccinations are required “without exceptions.” That means a negative COVID-19 test won’t be accepted.

As a vaccine is not available yet for those under 12 years old, that means they won’t be allowed to attend ticketed and registered events.

Are masks required?

Masks are required for all indoor events to comply with City of Raleigh mask requirements.

For the outdoor street festival on Oct. 1 and 2 (the non-ticketed shows), proof of vaccination isn’t required, but mask wearing is encouraged.

The map for IBMA 2021 Bluegrass Live. Organizershave shifted stages out of their usual spots, aiming to allow more space between crowds. IBMA

Is there a virtual option?

Last year’s World of Bluegrass was an all-virtual affair, and this year will include a virtual option as well for those who would prefer to avoid the crowds.

The IBMA is offering a virtual music pass for the entire week of events. All streaming events are completely free, but must be viewed live.

To sign up, visit worldofbluegrass.org/tickets.

What about refunds?

The deadline has passed to request a full refund. For those who bought tickets on or before Aug. 17, but can’t attend, ticket-holders can consider the ticket purchase a donation to IBMA. Or attendees can apply their 2021 tickets to next year’s events.

More details

For other information, go to worldofbluegrass.org.