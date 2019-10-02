Durham’s Mike Peterson of Netflix’s ‘The Staircase’ will appear on ‘Dr. Oz’ show

SHARE COPY LINK

Durham writer Michael Peterson will be featured in an episode of the “Dr. Oz” show, in a true crime-themed episode set to air this Thursday.

Peterson was convicted in 2003 of murdering his wife, Kathleen, whose body was found in a pool of blood at the bottom of the back staircase in their Durham home in December 2001.

Peterson’s story has most famously been told through the Netflix documentary series, “The Staircase.”

Peterson, who was granted a new trial after SBI misconduct was revealed but then took an Alford plea in 2017, flew to New York last week to film the episode with cardiothoracic surgeon and television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz.

The episode description for Thursday’s show seems to indicate at least part of the show will be dedicated to the case of Dr. Marsha Edwards, an Atlanta physician who shot both of her adult children and then herself in August. The rest of the episode description reads: “Plus, in 2001, Kathleen Peterson was found dead at the bottom of a staircase in her home and her husband, charged with murder. Today, after being released from prison, her husband Michael Peterson speaks out about why he is innocent.”

A partial transcript obtained by The News & Observer shows that Peterson’s first wife, Patricia, also appeared on the program and was questioned by Oz about the death of Elizabeth Ann Ratliff in Germany in 2005.

At one point in the show, Oz asks Mike Peterson how he believes Kathleen died and he responds: “I may be one of the last to still believe she fell. Many believe that it was an intruder. Very possible. I don’t know. All I know is I did not kill her.”

Oz also has forensic criminologist Dr. Laura Pettler on the show to offer an analysis of the case.

Peterson told The News & Observer by email that Dr. Oz also had a “live owl” on the show. (One of the theories offered regarding Kathleen Peterson’s death is that it was the result of an owl attack.)

Peterson was interviewed by Phil McGraw for the “Dr. Phil” show in April. That interview was aired over two episodes.

Peterson independently published the book “Behind the Staircase” in January. The book chronicles his life since Kathleen’s death, including his time in prison, and is available for purchase through Amazon in paperback or Kindle form.

