Michael Peterson pleads guilty to manslaughter to end murder case

Michael Peterson entered the highly anticipated plea on Friday that resolves the murder charge that has lingered in his life for 15 years.
Through an Alford plea in which the Durham novelist refused to admit guilt, Peterson pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge that will allow him to walk out of Durham County Superior Court a free man.
Judge Orlando Hudson accepted the plea and sentenced Peterson to a sentence of less than the eight years he spent in prison after a jury convicted him in 2003 of murdering his wife Kathleen. The court also returned Peterson’s passport
Kathleen Peterson was found dead at the base of a staircase inside the couple’s Durham home in December 2001.
Peterson has maintained, and continues to do so, that he had nothing to do with the death of his wife of seven years.
The case is one that has raised questions about Durham police investigations and State Bureau of Investigation crime lab procedures for reporting test results not always favorable to prosecutors.
In 2011, Hudson vacated the 2003 jury verdict because of the testimony of Duane Deaver, an SBI blood analyst whose work was singled out in a 2010 audit as troublesome.
Hudson, who was at the bench for the plea on Friday, ruled that Deaver, who testified about the blood splattered on the walls along the staircase, had misled the jury that found Peterson guilty.
Peterson then was freed from prison in December 2011 to await a new trial.
Initially, Peterson was subject to electronic monitoring, suspended between a state of freedom and the possibility of further imprisonment.
Those restrictions were removed by Hudson after several years.
Last year, Peterson’s defense team sought to have the charges dismissed, saying that shoddy storage of evidence in the case would make it impossible to get a fair trial a second time around.
But Hudson found that Peterson’s attorneys had failed to meet their burden of proof on those allegations. The judge added, though, that defense attorneys would likely use such issues at a second trial to raise questions about the evidence.
There has been talk about a possible plea arrangement over the years that would preclude the need for a second trial. Those negotiations broke down several times.
Peterson, 73, has been seen often at a Durham YMCA, the post office and other spots in the city he once wrote about and criticized as a newspaper columnist.
The case of his how his wife died has brought about many theories through the years.
Anne Blythe: 919-836-4948, @AnneBlythe1
Comments