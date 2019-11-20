It’s Raleigh Christmas parade time already. How to attend or watch the 2 TV broadcasts.

If it’s the weekend before Thanksgiving, that means one thing: it’s time for the annual Raleigh Christmas parade.

(Yes, we realize it’s early. Raleigh doesn’t like to waste time.)

But this year’s parade is a little extra special.

It’s the 75th Christmas parade (it’s been happening every year since 1939, with the exception of a few years the town skipped the parade during World War II) and the big anniversary means bigger and better entertainment.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The parade is presented by the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association / Shop Local Raleigh, and sponsored by ABC11 and LeithCars.com.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the parade, whether you’re watching in person or at home on TV.

Attending the 2019 Raleigh Christmas Parade

The action starts in downtown Raleigh at 9:30 a.m. but you’ll want to get there plenty early to grab a good spot along the 1.4-mile route.

The route: The parade starts on Hillsborough Street then winds partway around the Capitol at Salisbury Street, turns left on Morgan Street and then immediately takes a right turn onto Fayetteville Street. It continues along Fayetteville until it takes a right onto Davie Street, then a left onto Salisbury until it disbands at Lenoir Street.

The whole thing takes about 2 and a half hours.

The parking: Street parking is free on weekends (just steer clear of the streets on the route) and there are also plenty of downtown parking lots and decks (most of the city-owned decks should have free parking before 5 p.m.). If you’re leaving downtown immediately after the parade, parking a bit farther from the route and walking in could mean a quicker getaway.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus wave to the crowd during Raleigh’s annual Christmas parade Nov. 17, 2018, on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh. Tens of thousands of spectators line the 1.4-mile route with a curbside view of traditional marching bands, floats and costumed characters, mixed with a sampling of entries entirely unique to Raleigh. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

After the parade: WRAL’s Winter Wonderland

For the second year, WRAL’s free Winter Wonderland gives parents a reason to skip the post-parade traffic jam and keep the kids entertained for an extra hour or so.

This year’s holiday playground actually opens not long after the parade starts — at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s School on Hillsborough Street — just in case the kids get fidgety. It’ll go until 1 p.m., approximately an hour after the parade ends.

There will be sledding by Snow My Yard, fresh falling snow by Southern Snowman, holiday music from Mix 101.5 with Wool E. Bull, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, photos with WRAL personalities, photo ops inside a giant snowglobe, inflatables (twice the number as last year), food trucks, an arts & crafts area for the kids and a chance to meet Jerry Springer. (Why Jerry Springer? He has a new show called “Judge Jerry” that airs on WRAL’s sister station Fox 50.) Springer will also appear on WRAL during the parade coverage.

Entrance and activities are free (you’ll have to pay for food from vendors).

Note: Some activities could be impacted by adverse weather (sadly, there’s a chance of rain in the forecast).

Watching the 2019 Raleigh Christmas parade on TV

As the official broadcast sponsor of the parade, ABC11 will have full coverage from start to finish.

But so will WRAL, which broadcast the parade for 44 years before WTVD won the contract with Shop Local Raleigh in 2017. (There’s a whole crazy history there, which we won’t rehash, but the new reality is that both stations now air the parade.)

Watching on ABC11: WTVD’s coverage starts at 9 a.m. with a look back at parade history hosted by ABC11 reporter Amber Rupinta and recording artist and Broadway performer Clay Aiken. The parade broadcast starts at 9:30 and that coverage is anchored by John Clark, Barbara Gibbs and Don “Big Weather” Schwenneker.

ABC11 will broadcast from in front of its studio on Fayetteville Street, and coverage will include appearances by TJ Holmes of “Good Morning America” and Sir Purr of the Carolina Panthers.

The station will also have exclusive performances by Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin, Ira David Wood IV and the cast of “A Christmas Carol,” the North Carolina Nature Conservancy and students with local dance and singing groups. Those groups will stop in front of the ABC11 studios to perform.

Throughout the TV broadcast, ABC11 will also present special 75th parade messages from Scotty McCreery, Luke Combs, Parmalee, Trace Adkins, Bobby Bones, Maddie and Tae, Homefree and others.

Watching on WRAL: WRAL also starts broadcasting at 9 a.m. with the first half hour devoted to footage from the station’s first parade broadcasts going back to the 1970s, with some of the footage captured in black and white.

WRAL’s cameras are set up closer to the start of the parade route, so you’ll see the start of the parade a little earlier. The coverage will be hosted by anchors Renee Chou and Jeff Hogan, with Elizabeth Gardner, Lena Tillett, Ken Smith and Brian Shrader stationed at various points along the route to give live updates.

Downtown Raleigh Christmas Tree Lighting

Later Saturday evening, you can attend the free Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting Celebration from 6-8 p.m. The tree is at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts (2 E. South Street).

The Downtown Raleigh Alliance has scheduled live performances, a Marbles Kids Museum Booth, local food vendors, unique downtown retail, local beer and wine, and free activities for those attending.

Santa Claus will stick around from his earlier parade duties for photo ops with the kids.

The actual tree lighting — by Mayor Nancy McFarlane — should take place around 7:30 p.m. and will air live on ABC11.

North Hills Christmas Tree Lighting

A bit earlier in the day — from 3:30-7:30 p.m. — you can catch the free tree lighting festivities in The Commons at North Hills (4191 Main at North Hills St.).

The celebration will include snow slopes, trackless train rides, kids crafts and activities, a bounce house and vendors.

Santa arrives at 6 p.m.