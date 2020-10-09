You’ll laugh, you’ll cry. New National Geographic TV show goes inside the NC Zoo.

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro is considered to be the largest natural habitat zoo in the world. It has 2,600 acres with more than 1,800 animals and 52,000 plants in its care.

And now, it also has its own television show.

“Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina,” a new 8-part National Geographic series featuring the zoo’s animals, its veterinarian staff and zookeepers will premiere Saturday, Oct. 31, on Nat Geo WILD.

The show gives a behind-the-scenes look at the work it takes to keep the zoo going, particularly in regard to the health and well-being of the animals.

It’s quite a ride, folks.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In just the first couple of episodes, these brave, compassionate souls draw blood from a grumpy tiger’s tail while he’s distracted with snacks; they don tree suits and hide in bushes to dart and then transport a 500-pound oryx (African antelope) to a new zoo; and they wrangle a very angry rattlesnake so that it can get a medical exam and x-rays.

Nikita the polar bear plays with a pickle barrel at the North Carolina Zoo in the Nat Geo Wild series “Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina.” Double Act National Geographic

And right along with the zookeepers and medical staff, viewers get to anxiously await the test results of aging jungle beasts, celebrate new births and mourn for old friends (yes, expect to shed a tear or two starting in the first episode).

“You go through the whole circle of life here at this zoo,” we hear a zoo guide tell visitors at the end of Episode 1. “You’ll see animals come and go. We experience births. We experience deaths. It’s part of life. We learn to deal with it.”

The sad days are hard on the staff, Dr. Jb Minter, veterinarian and director of animal health at the zoo tells us in Episode 1.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Happenings at the North Carolina Zoo are featured in the Nat Geo Wild series “Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina.” From the show, L-R: Keeper Nicole Pepo, Keeper Jordan Strobel, Animal Supervisor Sally Adams, Head Vet Dr. Jb Minter, Keeper Kim Van Spronsen and Keeper Cat Clauson. Nikita the Polar Bear can be seen in the background. Kyle Roebuck National Geographic

But then, as the series shows us, something amazing happens, like a baby chimp being born, and brightness is restored.

“Those are the days that make us smile,” Minter says. “Those are the days that keep us going.”

We have to wait a few more weeks to get the episodes, but in the meantime, you can watch the season 4 premiere of the main series in the network’s “Zoo” franchise, “Secrets of the Zoo,” this Saturday (Oct. 10). That series follows Dr. Priya Bapodra, who oversees the care of animals at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio.

NC Zoo keeper Alexis Rowe at the Black Bear Habitat in the Nat Geo Wild series “Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina.” Kyle Roebuck National Geographic

If you want to check out the action in person, the North Carolina Zoo has reopened after being closed because of COVID-19, but all guests must either reserve a time or purchase a timed-entry ticket prior to visiting. Also, all guests age 5 and older must wear a face covering, and everyone must maintain six-foot distance from other groups at the zoo.

For more information about the North Carolina Zoo, visit NCZoo.org.

Watch ‘Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina’

“Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina” premieres at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, on National Geographic’s Nat Geo WILD channel.

You can find Nat Geo WILD on channel 130 on Spectrum (Time Warner), channel 283 on AT&T TV and DirecTV, channel 326 on Google Fiber TV and channel 190 on DISH.