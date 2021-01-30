What to Watch Saturday: Wendy Williams the subject of new Lifetime movie, documentary

Lifetime premieres “Wendy Williams: The Movie” and the documentary “Wendy Williams: What a Mess!” on Jan. 30, 2021. LIFETIME

Wendy Williams: The Movie (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This should be interesting. Lifetime’s latest biopic covers the life of talk show host Wendy Williams (who executive produces the film). Williams is the host of “The Wendy Williams Show,” and occasionally finds herself in hot water over controversial comments and hot takes. Since this is an “authorized project,” don’t expect it to be too critical. But still, it should be an entertaining look at her life, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show. Ciera Payton plays Williams and Morocco Omari stars as Wendy’s ex-husband Kevin Hunter. I

Wendy Williams: What a Mess! (10 p.m., Lifetime) - Immediately following the movie, this new documentary will feature Williams speaking directly to the camera, discussing the joys and humiliations she has experienced since childhood. Lifetime describes it as a “raw, no-holds-barred look with never-before-heard truths about Wendy’s notorious feuds with celebrities, her shocking divorce, her childhood and the private darkness she has endured.”

48 HOURS (10 p.m., CBS) - Correspondent Erin Moriarty looks at the case of Christie Wilson, a 27-year-old woman who disappeared after a night gambling at Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln, California, in 2005. Mario Garcia was convicted of her murder, even though no body had been found. Christie’s mother, Debbie Boyd, never gave up trying to find her daughter, and with the help of two investigators, outsmarted Garcia to get answers. Moriarty tells that story, and interviews Debbie Wilson and investigator Don Murchison.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - SNL returns after a long holiday break with host John Krasinski and musical guest Machine Gun Kelly.

