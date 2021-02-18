What to Watch Thursday: ‘Dateline’ launches 3-part ‘Widower’ series on Vegas killer

“Dateline NBC: The Widower” is a three-part series about Thomas Randolph, an eccentric Las Vegas man accused of killing his wife Sharon. DATELINE NBC screen grab

Dateline NBC: The Widower (10 p.m., NBC) - We get the first episode in a “Dateline” three-episode series that takes viewers behind the scenes of an unbelievable 10-year investigation into Thomas Randolph, an eccentric Las Vegas man accused of killing his wife Sharon. (The NY Post calls Randolph “The Joe Exotic of True Crime,” whatever that means!) With hundreds of hours of exclusive footage, “Dateline NBC” producer Dan Slepian captures the confounding murder investigation that soon reveals Sharon was actually Randolph’s sixth wife, and the fourth to die under mysterious circumstances. Do yourself and don’t Google this one before diving in. The second episode airs Friday at 9 p.m. and the third and final episode airs Sunday at 9 p.m.

Clarice (10 p.m., CBS) - In the second episode of this “Silence of the Lambs” spinoff series, Clarice Starling and the team are deployed to Tennessee where the FBI is laying siege against a fringe militia group called “The Statesmen.”

