What to Watch Sunday: New Lifetime true crime movie, finale for a canceled series

Cradle Did Fall (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, which is based on a true story, a woman poses as an infant photographer to befriend a young mother and steal her baby. The movie is based on a Washington state woman named Juliette Parker, who offered free photography services to new or expecting mothers through a Facebook group for mothers. Elysia Miller booked a photo shoot with Parker at her home, and then Parker and her teenage daughter drugged Miller with the intention of stealing her baby. The movie stars Kirsten Robek and Ali Liebert.

Us (9 p.m., PBS NC) - Tom Hollander and Saskia Reeves star in this new Masterpiece series, which is an adaptation of David Nicholls’ bestselling novel about a couple on the verge of a breakup who decide to embark upon a European vacation with their son. This was a big hit in the UK.

Kevin Can F... Himself (9 p.m., AMC) - We mentioned this interesting new series last week when it made its debut on the AMC+ streaming service. It stars Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) as Allison McRoberts, a prototypical Beautiful Sitcom Wife who wakes up and revolts against the unjustices of her life. Episodes air first on AMC+ and then later on AMC.

The Moodys (9 :30 p.m., Fox) - In the finale, the Moodys gather once again for a wedding when something sudden shocks the entire family. Also, Sean Jr. and Marco make amends, and things turn around for Bridget’s love life. Unfortunately, this will be a series finale, as Fox has canceled “The Moodys” after two seasons.

