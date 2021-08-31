Many TV documentaries and specials will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Here’s a list

We’ve put together a list of TV specials and documentaries commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

This list will update as new programming is announced.

Aug. 29-Sept. 1

9/11: One Day In America (9 p.m., National Geographic Channel/Hulu) — This new documentary series offers an in-depth and visceral account of Sept. 11 using archival and first-person testimony from first responders and survivors who have now had almost two decades to reflect on the events they lived through. The series, which is the product of a collaboration with the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, is told only in first-person narrative that chronicles, at times minute-by-minute, the events of that day from the perspectives of those who were there. The filmmakers sifted through 951 hours of archival footage (some never before seen) and then tracked down people in the footage. Over the course of three years, they interviewed 54 people for a total of 235 hours to tell the comprehensive, chronological story of Sept. 11 — all in the first person. The series premieres Aug. 29 and airs through Sept. 1 on National Geographic Channel, with episodes available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Aug. 22- Sept. 11

NYC Epicenters 9/11 to 2021 1/2 (HBO/HBO Max) — Spike Lee’s four-part documentary premiered on Aug. 22 with new episodes airing on subsequent Sundays and the finale airing on Saturday, Sept. 11. The series weaves together the stories, memories and insights of those who were eyewitnesses to New York’s greatest challenges to create a rich tapestry of New York City in the 21st century. Lee conducted over 200 interviews for the documentary series, which features first-hand accounts from residents of all walks of life, including first responders, politicians and journalists alongside Lee and his own family and friends. From HBO: “This provocative series is an epic chronicle of life, loss and survival in what Lee calls ‘the greatest city on this God’s earth.’” The series is also streaming on HBO Max.

Aug. 31

Generation 9/11 (9 p.m., PBS NC) — This new documentary explores the impact of 9/11 through the stories of seven children who lost their fathers before they were born. More than 100 expectant fathers were killed during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11. The children of these men, now entering adulthood, carry a new sense of responsibility.

Sept. 1

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (Netflix) — This 5-part documentary series, directed by Brian Knappenberger, answers the following questions: Who attacked the U.S. and why? What breakdowns in intelligence allowed it to happen? How did decisions at the highest levels of three administrations in the war on terror bring us to this moment? The series also features a wide range of interviewees including officials from multiple U.S. presidential administrations, former CIA members, U.S. military veterans, Afghanistan National Army soldiers, Taliban commanders, members of the Afghan government, Afghan warlords, and Afghan civilians — many who had never spoken on camera before. It also spotlights the voices of survivors of the attacks themselves.

Sept. 2

9/11 Inside the Pentagon (10 p.m., PBS NC) — In this 2016 documentary, survivors and first responders tell their stories of what happened behind the walls of the Pentagon on Sept. 11.

Sept. 5

Lost Calls of 9/11 (10 p.m., Fox News) — Anchor Bill Hemmer presents the story of a Houston man who purchased a piece of used computer equipment without knowing that it contained 103 never-heard-before calls from a trading room floor across the street from the World Trade Center on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. This will air again on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. ET.

CIA vs. Bin Laden: First In (8 p.m., Reelz) — This new documentary features interviews with 18 people, including senior CIA leaders, who played critical roles in the hunt for Osama Bin Laden — many of whom have stories that have never been publicly told until now. It also features interviews with former senior officials of French and British intelligence agencies.

Sept. 6

9/11 Twenty Years Later: Women of Resilience (7:30 p.m., ABC) - Anchored by ABC World News weekend anchor Linsey Davis, this hour-long special features the dramatic stories of four inspiring women who survived trauma and loss on 9/11 to find purpose and peace after two decades. One is the first-ever female FDNY firefighter who, along with her fellow first responders, rushed to ground zero on 9/11. Another is a heroic Army colonel at the Pentagon who narrowly escaped death and saved several lives while jumping from the burning inferno. A mother and a widow share their stories of loss and redemption, ensuring their lost loved ones will never be forgotten.

9/11 + 20: The Longest Shadow (ABC News Live) - Narrated by George Stephanopoulos, this five-part documentary series streams online on five consecutive nights beginning tonight, examining a nation and world completely changed by the terrifying moments when al-Qaeda operatives used U.S. jetliners to attack America on Sept. 11, 2001. Returning to the morning of Sept. 11, the series explores what America is and has become in the aftermath of one of the most traumatic events in history. From families still searching for answers, their responses and the failures that allowed terrorists to turn planes into missiles to the fear over an anticipated “second wave” of attacks and a seemingly endless war on terror, each episode navigates viewers through the past twenty years to today.

Sept. 7

Frontline: America After 9/11 (PBS NC) — This new two-hour special examines the U.S. response to the terrorist attacks and devastating consequences across three presidencies. From the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq to the Jan. 6 insurrection, veteran “Frontline” filmmaker and chronicler of U.S. politics Michael Kirk and his award-winning team expose the legacy of 9/11 and the ongoing challenge it poses for the president and the country.

Sept. 8

Women of 9/11: A Special Edition of 20/20 with Robin Roberts (9 p.m., ABC) - After two decades, the women whose lives changed forever on Sept. 11 tell their stories of survival, pain and redemption. From the heroic female first responders and workers who risked everything in dangerous jobs at ground zero to the miracle survivors, including Genelle Guzman-McMillan, the last person pulled out alive from the World Trade Center rubble after 27 hours, and the women who suffered heartbreaking loss; all of them bonded in trauma, grief, and after two decades, remarkable strength and resilience.

Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11 (Peacock) — This feature documentary, from MSNBC and streaming exclusively on Peacock, tells the story of Sept. 11, 2001, through a unique set of eyewitness testimonies recorded in a small plywood booth in the months following the attacks. Twenty years later, the eyewitnesses return to the box to share their memories and reflect on America today. Bridging past and present, the film is an emotional portrayal of hope, resilience and how to heal.

Sept. 9

No Responders Left Behind (Discovery+) — This feature documentary follows 9/11 responder and activist John Feal who, along with comedian Jon Stewart and FDNY hero Ray Pfeifer, fought U.S. Congress to ensure that thousands of terminally ill 9/11 first responders got the health care they deserved. But when Ray is diagnosed with brain cancer from his exposure to those Ground Zero toxins, John finds himself in the fight of his life to guarantee that the legacy of all 9/11 responders like Ray is kept alive forever.

Wreckage and dust in New York City caused by the September 11 terrorist attacks, shown in the National Geographic Channel documentary series “9/11: One Day in America.” NIST NIST

Sept. 10

9/11: The Legacy (7 p.m., HISTORY) — This one-hour documentary provides an intimate look into the profound impact and legacy Sept. 11 had on America’s children through the subsequent days and the 20 years that followed, celebrating their courage, strength and resilience.

Rise and Fall: The World Trade Center (8 p.m., HISTORY) — Through a unique architectural and engineering lens, this two-hour documentary takes a chronological look at the conception, construction and destruction of the World Trade Center towers. It recounts the inspiring, true story behind the individuals who dreamed, planned and built a symbol of American strength and ambition. Step by step, viewers will witness the execution of this innovative and one-of-a-kind sky-high complex from early designs to overcoming technical challenges to its heart-wrenching collapse. The documentary covers the first terrorist attack on the WTC during the 1993 bombing and unpacks, in vivid detail, a timeline of how and why the building fell after terrorists flew commercial airliners into them on Sept. 11. With the use of historical elements and graphics, expert interviews and courageous first-hand testimonies of the two attacks, the documentary reveals the wonders and vulnerabilities of these unforgettable buildings.

20/20: Special Edition (9 p.m., ABC) - Two decades after 9/11, ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir reports on how the day’s tragic events forever changed the world. Muir interviews survivors and family members who lost loved ones in the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Flight 93 in Shanksville. The survivors share their harrowing personal stories of rescue and escape, including Florence Jones, who Muir has followed for years. Muir also spends time with families who lost loved ones, including the family of Flight 93 passenger Tom Burnett who, along with other passengers, helped stop an additional attack on our nation’s capital. The special will also revisit Joseph Pfeifer, the New York City Fire Department chief, who Muir has profiled, who led the command post at the north tower following the initial attack – and firefighters who survived the north tower collapse. Muir’s interviews include personal and moving messages to the American people from survivors and relatives of some of the victims on what they’re hoping Americans will do to honor those who were lost — 20 years later.

20/20: Special Edition with Diane Sawyer (10 p.m., ABC) - Twenty years ago, ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer sat down with young women holding their infants — who were pregnant when their husbands died in the attacks. The mothers she met were fresh in grief, holding new babies who often looked like their dads. Over the years, Sawyer and her team followed these families as they look at the world through their unique lens, with their children’s lives in part shaped before they were even born. Now, as those children approach their 20th birthdays, a special edition of “20/20” brings nearly 40 families together again. Has grief given them new purpose? Are some following in their fathers’ footsteps? A master class in resilience and hope comes from a group forever bonded by a national tragedy. With lessons to teach us after a year of national trauma, they hand us a blueprint for survival.

Come From Away (Apple TV+) — We get the filmed version of the Tony & Olivier Award-winning hit musical that tells the story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, after all flights into the US are grounded on Sept. 11, 2001. As the people of Newfoundland graciously welcome the “come from aways” into their community in the aftermath, the passengers and locals alike process what’s happened while finding love, laughter and new hope in the unlikely and lasting bonds that they forge. This was filmed at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City in May 2021.

Sept. 11

Good Morning America: Special Edition / 9/11 Twenty Years Later: America Remembers (7 a.m., ABC) - This special edition of “Good Morning America Saturday” leads into the “9/11 Twenty Years Later” special at 8. David Muir will lead special live coverage alongside Robin Roberts and Diane Sawyer and a number of ABC News correspondents. The special coverage will reflect on all that happened since that tragic morning and feature the live ceremony taking place in lower Manhattan, including the reading of the names by family members of those killed, as well as the six pauses for moments of silence commemorating the four attacks and collapse of the two towers, and the ceremonies at the Pentagon, Shanksville and elsewhere.

9/11: Four Flights (8 p.m., HISTORY) — This two-hour documentary uses powerful and personal narratives to tell the stories of the four flights — American 11, United 175, American 77, and United 93 — that took off the morning of Sept. 11, 2001 unaware of the life-changing events to follow and fate that would forever intertwine them. The documentary contains riveting and emotional human stories of those aboard each doomed jetliner. Looking at all four flights for the first time in one program, the special unveils a saga of surprising connections, strange coincidences and detrimental decisions. From one flight tracking another as it veered off course, barreling toward Manhattan, to the final heart-wrenching phone calls to some incredibly harrowing yet heroic moments, viewers will hear about the bravery of passengers, crew, air traffic controllers and more who tried in vain to intercept the airliners.

9/11: I Was There (10 p.m., HISTORY) — Another two-hour documentary, this one using rare footage and audio to unveil an intimate portrayal of the events of Sept. 11 captured by ordinary people who chose to pick up their video cameras that day. Told in the moment without interview, commentary or narration, this riveting documentary weaves together the personal video diaries of a dozen people whose emotions are remarkable documentation of that dark day. The documentary puts viewers in the shoes of New Yorkers and visitors alike to unfold the tragedy, the fear of what was next and the horrific aftermath to follow resulting in a raw and unfiltered telling of 9/11 from confusion to comprehension, terror and relief.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.