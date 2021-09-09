Events across the Triangle will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

The 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks is being commemorated across the Triangle. Here is a list of events.

Activate Good Month of Service

Throughout the month of September, Activate Good is encouraging Triangle residents to participate in a “month of service” to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Both in-person and remote volunteer activities are available. Some projects are scheduled for a specific date and others allow volunteers to participate based on their own schedules. In-person projects will take place in socially-distanced environments with COVID safety protocols in place.

More info: ActivateGood.org

UNC’s 9/11 Memorial Run / Stair Climb

The UNC Army ROTC is hosting its annual 9/11 Memorial Run, in which participants run the stairs of Kenan Stadium to honor our first responders and commemorate those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The event is open to all community members. Parking is available in the Bell Tower Parking Deck. Participants should use Gate 5 to enter the stadium.

Time: 7 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 11

Location: Kenan Stadium on UNC campus, 104 Stadium Drive, Chapel Hill

Cost: Free

More info: facebook.com/UNC.AROTC or unc.edu/event/9-11-memorial-run

Wake Forest Fire Department ceremony

The Wake Forest Fire Department will partner with The Freedom Flag Foundation to host a 9/11 20th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony. The ceremony, which is open to the public, will include the raising of the Freedom Flag, a display of steel from the World Trade Center, and a moment of silence to remember those killed.

Time: 8:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 11

Location: Fire Station #1, 420 Elm Ave., Wake Forest

Cost: Free

More Info: bdavis@wakeforestnc.gov or 919-556-1966

The 9/11 Heroes Run

This 5K race, sponsored by the Travis Manion Foundation, is for runners, ruckers and walkers of any age and skill level, and is a great activity for families or groups. The run was designed as a way to honor local active duty military members, veterans, first responders and families of the fallen. This year’s race also salutes frontline healthcare workers. The foundation, created in honor of Travis Manion, a U.S. Marine killed while trying to save fellow Marines during an ambush in Iraq in 2007, has a mission to “empower veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations.”

Time: 8:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 11

Location: Jefferson L. Sugg Park, 2401 Grigsby Ave., Holly Springs

Cost: Race registration prices vary according to participation level and participant, with individual costs ranging from $31 to $36. There are family group packages ranging from $115 to $130. (Costs for virtual participation range $40 to $45 for an individual and $120 to $135 for family packages.)

More info: travismanion.org

Cary VFW ceremony and brunch

This Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony hosted by the Cary VFW Post 7383 will be followed by a brunch in the Memorial Hall. The ceremony will include the posting of colors, honored guests, flag retirement and observed moments of silence.

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11

Location: Cary Franklin-Sloane VFW Post 7383, 522 Reedy Creek Road, Cary

Cost: Free ($12 donation requested if staying for the brunch)

More info: Register at caryvfw911.eventbrite.com

Garner 9/11 20th Anniversary remembrance

The Town of Garner, Garner Police Department and Garner Fire-Rescue will hold a ceremony outside Town Hall with comments from the mayor, police chief and fire chief; a presentation of colors by Garner Police/Fire Joint Honor Guard; musical performances; and a bell ceremony.

Time: 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 11

Location: Garner Town Hall, 900 7th Ave., Garner

Cost: Free

More Info: garnernc.gov

Holly Springs Fire Department ceremony

This annual ceremony hosted by Holly Springs Fire Department will remember the lives lost because of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The gathering is at the fire station’s 9/11 memorial, which includes a piece of steel from the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Time: 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 11

Location: Fire Station 1, 700 Flint Point Ln., Holly Springs

Cost: Free

More info: facebook.com/HSFireDepartment

Chatham County remembers

A special program will take place at the Chatham County First Responders’ Memorial to remember those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11 terror attacks and to honor all first responders.

Time: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 11

Location: 129 Sanford Road, Pittsboro

Cost: Free

The Art of Remembrance at NC State

N.C. State University’s Crafts Center will hold a ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by exploring the impact of 9/11 through music, dance, poetry and storytelling. North Carolina Poet Laureate, Jaki Shelton Green, will read her poem “Lifting the Veils.” There will be performances by the N.C. State dance and music programs, and comments by Chancellor Randy Woodson and alum Mark Evans (‘16), who was in the World Trade Center when the first plane hit. Evans would go on to create “Sound of September: a 9/11 Sonic Narrative,” a tribute to those who died and those who survived. There will also be a related exhibition of photographs of the former twin towers by N.C. State alum Charles Moretz (‘72) in the R.A. Bryan Gallery, which runs through Nov. 5.

The event will be live-streamed (youtube.com/watch?v=bx_wmIZCVHM) for those who cannot attend in person.

Time: 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11

Location: Stewart Theater on N.C. State Campus, 2610 Cates Avenue, Raleigh

Cost: Free but reservations are required

More Info: crafts.arts.ncsu.edu