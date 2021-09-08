ABC11 sports reporter announces departure on social media

ABC11 reporter Bridget Condon works during UNC’s game against Florida State in the semifinals of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 12, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

ABC11 Sports reporter and anchor Bridget Condon says she has left the station.

Condon made the announcement on Twitter and Facebook Wednesday evening, saying, “Today is my last day.”

The Massachusetts native came to WTVD in 2017 from WCAV in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In her note on social media, Condon gave no indication of her next move, but expressed gratitude for her experiences at the station.

“I’m forever grateful to ABC11 for taking a chance on a 23 year old and for the incredible opportunities I’ve had here,” Condon wrote.

“I got to cover my first NFL game, sit on press row in Cameron Indoor, go to the NBA Draft, cover three Stanley Cup playoff runs — one being back in Boston ... but none of that compares to telling those stories that no one else had told before, stories about athletes with disabilities or about how sports completely changed someone’s life. Those stories are what I’m most thankful for.”

The station’s main sports anchor, Mark Armstrong, left WTVD in May after 17 years at the station.

Hey, hi, hello ... just a lil update for your timelines @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/SEu9NGVnHr — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) September 8, 2021