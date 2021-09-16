Want to be a paid extra in a new Netflix show filmed in Wilmington? Here’s how

The Netflix series “Florida Man,” starring Edgar Ramirez, is filming in Wilmington, NC Netflix YouTube screen grab

A new Netflix series filming in Wilmington is looking for paid extras now through December.

The series, “Florida Man,” is about an ex-cop (Edgar Ramírez) who returns to his home state of Florida to find a Philadelphia mobster’s runaway girlfriend. Instead of it being a quick and easy job, the cop finds himself in the middle of a “spiraling journey into buried family secrets.”

The series also stars Isaiah Johnson, Sibongile Mlambo, Paul Schneider, Lauren Buglioli and Michael Esper. According to Deadline.com: “Johnson will play Benny, the people-loving Haitian immigrant who owns the Florida motel; Mlambo is Clara, Benny’s wife, and the one whose eyes are more open to Florida’s darker side; Schneider will portray Officer Andy Boone, local Coronado Beach police officer; Buglioli will play Kaitlin Fox, Orlando TV news anchor.”

The TV Screen site has more info on Ramirez in the lead role.

The series is currently filming in Wilmington and filming is expected to continue until early December.

Wilmington casting call needs

You must be fully vaccinated to be an extra, per a Netflix mandate.

to be an extra, per a Netflix mandate. There will be opportunities for all ages throughout production.

throughout production. Pay is $80 for 8 hours guaranteed, and time and a half if time exceeds the eighth hour.

For more info: Go to twcastandrecruit.com and read up on other tips, and also follow the TW Cast And Recruit Facebook page at facebook.com/TWCastandRecruit (you’ll find detailed instructions and links for the roles available and how to apply).