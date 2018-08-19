They not only took money, “but they took a life,” says grieving daughter

Shirley Chan and Jade Zheng ask the people who have broken into their home and shot their father and husband why they keep coming back, and why they "broke" their family.
By
Up Next
Shirley Chan and Jade Zheng ask the people who have broken into their home and shot their father and husband why they keep coming back, and why they "broke" their family.
By

Latest News

Here are five of our best reads

By Scott Bolejack

sbolejack@newsobserver.com

August 19, 2018 09:44 AM

Here are five of the best reads from the past week of the News & Observer.

Prosecutor says man stalked Chinese restaurant owner two nights before killing

The rainy April night Maurice Wiley allegedly shot and killed restaurant owner Hong Zheng outside his Hope Valley Farms North home wasn’t the first time Wiley had been there, a prosecutor said Thursday. Read more.

Shirley Chan and Jade Zheng ask the people who have broken into their home and shot their father and husband why they keep coming back, and why they "broke" their family.

By

The war on plastic straws has gone mainstream, but what comes next?

Alternatives to plastic straws are squarely on the razor’s edge of an environmental movement gone mainstream, one that’s finding its way from major cities to the Triangle and North Carolina. Read more.

RAL_ STRAWS1-FE-072718-JEL
Happy + Hale uses compostable straws made from plants.
Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

A new election forecast shows just how long the odds are for many NC candidates

A new forecast model by election prognosticator Nate Silver on his FiveThirtyEight website shows that most of North Carolina’s congressional incumbents have very little to worry about, with six incumbents having a 99 percent chance of winning. Read more.

The 2018 mid-term election will include federal, state and local offices, along with six amendments the legislature wants on the ballot. Here's what you need to know to vote.

By

NC sees the nation’s second highest increase in opioid deaths

Drug overdoses in North Carolina surged in 2017 faster than every other state in the nation but one, as the potent and cheap fentanyl and its derivatives flooded the state. Read more.

Fentanyl has become a true health threat to law enforcement and first responders protecting the communities we live and work in.

By

The cable cord-cutter’s 2018 guide to watching college football and the NFL

You cut the cord, didn’t you? And it was going great — you have Netflix and your mom’s HBO Go password, so no problem. Except now it’s football season and you need to see all those games. Read more.

A video guide to watching your favorite college or NFL team without cable. There are many streaming services available. Learn what they are, what they deliver and how much they cost.

By

  Comments  