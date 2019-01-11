Let’s talk about the NC legislature: Attend our CuriousNC Live event at The News & Observer

The North Carolina legislature is back in session, and we want to know: What do you want to know about the 2019 session? What are your biggest concerns, favorite topics, pressing questions?
As part of our CuriousNC project, you can tell us in person at our CuriousNC Live event on Tuesday, Jan. 29, from 6-7:30 p.m.
The event will be held at The News & Observer’s downtown newsroom, 421 Fayetteville Street in Raleigh. Here’s a chance to meet our political team and let them know what you’d like to read and hear about during the 2019 legislative session.
You’ll also meet our political fact-checkers, who work with PolitiFact and others to verify or debunk statements made by NC politicians and operatives.
We invite you to help us shape our coverage of the legislature and the issues they’ll consider in 2019. Tell us about the topics you think are most important to the Triangle and the Tar Heel State. Ask us anything. With your help, we’ll answer the most pressing questions about the legislature and the laws and actions they’ll consider this year.
Space is limited, so please let us know you’re interested by completing this form.
