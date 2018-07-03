Tell us what you want to know about NC, and our CuriousNC reporters will get answers

North Carolina is 503 miles long by 150 miles wide, and our journalists have covered a fair amount of its 53,818.51 square miles over the years. What they haven’t seen and don’t know, they’re more than willing to find out.
That’s where you, our readers, come in.
We’re introducing CuriousNC, a new project from The Charlotte Observer, The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun that invites you to help us discover the stories you’re most interested in reading.
Tell us what you’re curious about in North Carolina. Do you have a burning question about a person, place or thing? Is there something happening in your community — or anywhere else in the state — that has piqued your interest? Is there a news story you just want to know more about?
Ask us anything, and our reporters will ferret out the answers. We hope you’ll want to come along for the ride — whether we’re sifting through documents in a courthouse or trekking through the woods to seek out the Brown Mountain Lights.
And when we get a lot of questions, particularly on a similar topic, we’ll ask you to vote on which ones you want us to answer. The stories you help us decide to investigate will be published online and in each newspaper. We’ll share them on Facebook and Twitter.
Whether you’re a Tar Heel born and bred or a recent transplant, we want to hear from you. No question is too small or too big.
Here’s how it will work.
In the form below, ask us your question, and then answer a few questions from us.
Please include your name and a way to contact you. If your question gets picked, we’ll email or call to let you know and keep you updated on our progress. Sometimes, we’ll ask if you want to join us. (Your contact info won’t get published.)
There will be times when you’ll also help us decide which questions we should answer by voting on the ones that have been submitted. Voting rounds will typically happen when we have several questions on the same topic.
Finally, our journalists in Raleigh, Charlotte and Washington, D.C. will investigate. Then we’ll share the answers.
