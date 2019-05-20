Latest News News and Observer reporters awarded international grant for ‘Are We Safe?’ project

Are we safe? Help us find out in our new year-long project News & Observer and Herald-Sun reporters will launch a project called Are We Safe? It will look at worries, risk, safety of North Carolina residents and holding leaders and laws accountable for keeping our communities safe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News & Observer and Herald-Sun reporters will launch a project called Are We Safe? It will look at worries, risk, safety of North Carolina residents and holding leaders and laws accountable for keeping our communities safe.

A project created by two reporters for The News & Observer has been awarded an international development grant from the University of Oregon’s Agora Journalism Center.

Government reporter Anna Johnson and legislative reporter Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan received the Engaging Communities grant for their project, “Are We Safe?” The project explores the region’s fears and concerns, from infrastructure to personal safety issues to job security.

The N&O is one of only eight news organizations around the world to receive the grant. Other winners include Spain’s Diario de Navarra; Der Tagesspiegel in Germany; Illinois Public Media; Democracy & Freedom Watch in the country of Georgia; Rue89 Strasbourg, France; The Seattle Globalist; and The Salt Lake Tribune, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Each news organization will receive more than $11,000 to help fund audience engagement efforts for their projects. The reporters also will travel to workshops in the U.S. and Europe to study how to build connections and trust in the community.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW