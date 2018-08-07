Looking for somewhere new to eat? Downtown Raleigh, North Hills host restaurant weeks of deals.

If you’ve been searching for an excuse to try somewhere new to eat in downtown Raleigh, this is your moment.

Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week returns to the city center from Aug. 13-19, for its 10th year, bringing with it a variety of meal specials.

“As both the Triangle region and the downtown Raleigh food scene grow, Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week offers the opportunity to try out a variety of restaurants, introducing diners to new places so they have new venues to add to their regular rotation of restaurants,” said Stacey Simeone, director of marketing for the Downtown Raleigh Alliance in a news release.

Over 40 downtown restaurants — from fast-casual to sit-down restaurants —will participate in the event, offering three-course prix-fixe dinners for either $20 or $30, depending on the restaurant.

Some participants will also offer $5 or $10 lunch specials, so if you work downtown and are sick of brown-bagging it, here’s your opportunity to switch it up.

The list includes restaurants that have opened in the past year or so, including Trophy Tap + Table, Growler USA, NY Bagel and Deli and Tonbo Ramen.

Of note, MOFU Shoppe, the brick-and-mortar spin-off of Raleigh’s Pho Nomenal Dumpling Truck, will be offering a $30 dinner menu, including pork and chive dumplings, a short-rib udon bowl and a Vietnamese coffee mousse with chocolate Kahlua pecan crumble.

For lunch, you might go to Xoco Raleigh Mexican Grill where $5 will buy three tacos or Carolina Ale House for a double pimento cheeseburger.

A list of participating restaurants and menus can be found at DineDowntownRaleigh.com.

Meanwhile, North Hills is hosting its first restaurant week Aug. 6 to 12 with similar lunch and dinner specials at 20 restaurants, including the new bartaco, CO, 41Hundred and Viva Chicken, plus North Hills staples Coquette Brasserie, Mura and Vivace. The list also includes Ben & Jerry’s and B.Good.

For more, go to visitnorthhills.com/event/north-hills-restaurant-week.