The Cooking Channel’s ‘Food Truck Nation’ will film in the Triangle this weekend

Four local food trucks, and maybe your breakfast and lunch, will be in the national spotlight Saturday.

The Cooking Channel’s “Food Truck Nation” will follow American Meltdown, SoomSoom PitaPockets and Belgian Waffle Crafters as they sling Saturday morning breakfast at the Durham Farmers Market.

The producers will catch up with Barone Meatball Co. for dinner in Raleigh.

The food trucks announced the news on social media on Friday.

“Food Truck Nation” will film the bustling Saturday morning food truck lineup at Hunt Street Market, the arts and crafts and food court for Durham’s lively Central Park farmer’s market.

Producers will follow breakfast rush at the grilled cheese wizards at American Meltdown, the Mediterranean flavors of SoomSoom and the waffle evangelist Belgian Waffle Crafters.

Filming will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the market at 501 Foster St., Durham.

Later, the show will catch up with Barone Meatball Company for dinner, serving from 4 to 8 p.m. at Raleigh’s Woodlawn neighborhood at 9621 Erinsbrook Dr. in Raleigh.





Here is how the show is described on the Food Network’s website: “Chef and food truck aficionado Brad Miller travels across the country to find the latest and greatest bites on wheels. He highlights the innovative chefs who push the boundaries of food and their customers’ curious palates.”

It’s unclear when the show will air.

Food trucks are beloved in the Triangle, setting up at breweries and office parks, and the main attraction for a number of annual rodeos throughout the area.

It’s been a big year for local food trucks. The year-round food truck eatery County Fare opened in Durham, and several local food trucks branched out into brick-and-mortars this week as vendors in Raleigh’s Morgan Street Food Hall.





Raleigh and Durham were also mentioned in a study released this year on the best cities for food trucks. Raleigh was lauded for being cheap, but lost points for shifting regulations between localities. Durham was mentioned as maybe the region’s best city for mobile dining.

Previously, the owners of Pho Nomenal Dumpling Truck appeared on the Food Network’s “Great American Food Truck Race,” winning season 6 and taking home $50,000. They have since opened MOFU Shoppe in downtown Raleigh’s City Market.