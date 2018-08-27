Transfer Co, is housed in the historic Carolina Coach Garage and Shop in downtown Raleigh.
Transfer Co, is housed in the historic Carolina Coach Garage and Shop in downtown Raleigh. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com
Transfer Co, is housed in the historic Carolina Coach Garage and Shop in downtown Raleigh. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

Living

One of Asheville’s best breweries is joining a Raleigh food hall

By Drew Jackson

jdjackson@newsobserver.com

August 27, 2018 10:46 AM

Raleigh

One of North Carolina’s tastiest and most respected breweries is opening a taproom in downtown Raleigh.

Asheville’s Burial Beer Co. announced Monday it will join Transfer Co. Food Hall, slated to open this fall. It will maintain its brewing operations in Asheville.

It announced the taproom on its Instagram page, and Transfer Co. officials confirmed the news.

Horizontal growth. That’s us. See more customers. Talk to them. Hear their stories. Tell ours. Burial is coming to Raleigh. And staying. This Winter we will open our arms to the searchers, the willful wanderers and those yearning to know the maker’s tale. __________ Our tiny Triangle outpost will allow us to share our finest taproom-only offerings with a larger crowd east, where imbibers currently have to travel a 9 hour round trip to pick up beer. This art-filled catacomb will open in its own storefront connected to the @transfercofoodhall, a beautifully-restored century-old coachhouse in Raleigh’s expanding downtown. The opportunity gave us a chance to curate our commitment to reviving dead and decayed structures in AVL, on the east side of the state. ___________ What does this mean for Burial’s growth? Not much. We aren’t making more beer. Expanding our retail reach allows us to be more sustainable, and share a more direct relationship with our customers. It also means more beer for the North Carolinians that held us up high in our infancy, and carried us to be the brewery we now are. It’s our “farmers market” of the east. ____________ We are beyond excited to share our makings, relationships and festivities with the people of the Triangle. More to come. Thanks for trekking along the winding path with us. ____________ #avlbeer #avltordu #burialbeer #transferco #organicgrowth #beermarket #taproom

A post shared by Burial Beer Co. (@burialbeer) on

Transfer Co., at 500 E. Davie St., is downtown Raleigh’s second food hall. Morgan Street Food Hall, the first, opened last week.

Burial Beer will join a roster of vendors and restaurants that includes several local collaborators.

They are: Boulted Bread and Jubala Coffee, Centro and Gallo Pelon, Videri Chocolate Factory, Locals Oyster Bar (Locals Seafood with Person Street), Saxapahaw General Store and Che Empanadas.

Burial is known for elegantly hoppy IPAs and classic and experimental saisons.

Burial’s brewery is in the heart of Asheville, largely considered the state’s beer capital. In the last decade, giants like New Belgium and Sierra Nevada opened East Coast operations in the picturesque mountain town to the west, joining more than two dozen home-grown breweries, including Highland Brewing, Wicked Weed, Green Man and Hi-Wire.

In the last few years Burial’s beers have become more available in the Triangle, showing up on taplists and highly sought after in local bottle shops. Getting those beers here often means driving to Asheville, picking them up by the case and driving back. Burial says the new Transfer taproom will help quench the thirst in the eastern part of the state.

Drew Jackson; 919-829-4707; @jdrewjackson

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

  Comments  