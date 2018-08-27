One of Asheville’s best breweries is joining a Raleigh food hall

One of North Carolina’s tastiest and most respected breweries is opening a taproom in downtown Raleigh.

Asheville’s Burial Beer Co. announced Monday it will join Transfer Co. Food Hall, slated to open this fall. It will maintain its brewing operations in Asheville.

It announced the taproom on its Instagram page, and Transfer Co. officials confirmed the news.

Transfer Co., at 500 E. Davie St., is downtown Raleigh’s second food hall. Morgan Street Food Hall, the first, opened last week.

Burial Beer will join a roster of vendors and restaurants that includes several local collaborators.

They are: Boulted Bread and Jubala Coffee, Centro and Gallo Pelon, Videri Chocolate Factory, Locals Oyster Bar (Locals Seafood with Person Street), Saxapahaw General Store and Che Empanadas.





Burial is known for elegantly hoppy IPAs and classic and experimental saisons.

Burial’s brewery is in the heart of Asheville, largely considered the state’s beer capital. In the last decade, giants like New Belgium and Sierra Nevada opened East Coast operations in the picturesque mountain town to the west, joining more than two dozen home-grown breweries, including Highland Brewing, Wicked Weed, Green Man and Hi-Wire.

In the last few years Burial’s beers have become more available in the Triangle, showing up on taplists and highly sought after in local bottle shops. Getting those beers here often means driving to Asheville, picking them up by the case and driving back. Burial says the new Transfer taproom will help quench the thirst in the eastern part of the state.