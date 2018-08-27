Transfer Co. Food Hall delays opening, but announces a blockbuster list of new vendors

The food hall war is heating up in downtown Raleigh.

Transfer Co. Food Hall announced a half-dozen new vendors and restaurants to join the project at 500 E. Davie St., Raleigh in the former Carolina Coach bus shop.

Owners also announced the food hall will open in early 2019, a delay from a previously planned summer or fall opening.

Owner Jason Queen said the renovation ran into construction delays.

But when it opens, it will include one of the state’s best breweries, also announced earlier Monday, and several new restaurant concepts.

Previously, Locals Oyster Bar, Videri Chocoate, Jubala/Boulted Bread, Che Empanadas were all confirmed vendors in Transfer Co.





Joining them will be:

▪ Benchwarmers Bagels: A collaboration between Jubala Coffee and Boulted bread, churning out wood-fired bagels.

▪ Burial Beer Co. from Asheville: A taproom-only operation from one of the state’s best breweries.

▪ Chhote’s: An Indian Street food concept from Anson Fernandes, owner of Cary’s Biryani Maxx in Cary.

▪ Captain Cookie and the Milkman: serving homemade cookies and ice cream sandwiches

▪ Dank Burrito: A Raleigh location for Beaufort and Moorehead City’s popular burrito, bowl and taco restaurant from Clarke Merrill.

▪ Falafel & Co.: Serving Palestinian cuisine, including falafel, pita, dips and salads.

▪ Sushinara: An Izakaya serving Japanese street food and sushi from Chef Jae Lee.

▪ Sweet Peas Urban Gardens: Growing microgreens and vegetable shoots.

A tortilleria and taco project from Centro and Gallo Pelon owner Angela Salamanca has left the Transfer Co. food hall, Queen said.

The announcement comes one week after the opening of Morgan Street Food Hall, across downtown Raleigh.