Hi-Wire Brewing is celebrating Durham taproom with a party, complete with circus acts

The first of two Triangle taprooms from Asheville breweries is now open in Durham.

Hi-Wire Brewing, one of Asheville’s largest homegrown breweries, opened a taproom earlier this month in Durham’s Golden Belt development. The 6-year-old brewery is best known for its crisp lager and extensive sour program.

The 10,000-square-foot taproom opened Nov. 16 and has been pouring the breweries offerings from two dozen taps, plus collaboration beers with locals like Trophy Brewing and Durty Bull.

Finding the taproom may be the tricky bit, tucked on the Taylor Street side of Golden Belt, but Hi-Wire’s name has helped draw the crowds already. There are a few dozen biergarten-style tables, plus games like ping pong, foosball and soccer billiards.

On Dec. 1, Hi-Wire is having its grand opening party. From 3 to 10 p.m. there will be 25 local artists, a lineup of food trucks, plus circus acts befitting the brewery’s name.

Most importantly, there will be more beer. Hi-Wire will pour 40 different styles and break out 16 rare sour and wild ales.

Hi-Wire announced this summer it would be heading to Durham, drawing on an industry trend of opening satellite taprooms.

Next year, fellow Asheville brewery Burial Beer will open in Raleigh’s Transfer Co. food hall.