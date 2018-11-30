Holiday shopping? Here are some of our favorite places to eat at area shopping centers.

A monthly roundup of ethnic eats, counter service chow and other tasty bargains. This month, a special holiday shopper’s edition offers alternatives to the usual mega-chains at area malls and major shopping centers.
RALEIGH
Crabtree Valley Mall
Kabobi
4325 Glenwood Ave. (in the food court), Raleigh
919-783-0506 or kabobiraleigh.com
Persian kebabs and pita wraps
Torii Noodle Bar
4325 Glenwood Ave. (mall upper level), , Raleigh
919-782-9708 or facebook.com/toriinoodlebar
Ramen noodles
North Hills
Happy + Hale
200 Park at North Hills St., Suite 101, Raleigh
984-200-3802 or happyandhale.com
Bowls, salads, cold-pressed juices, all day breakfast
Viva Chicken
4361 Lassiter at North Hills Ave., Suite 110, Raleigh
984-222-7104 or vivachicken.com
Peruvian rotisserie chicken
Cameron Village
K&W Cafeteria
511 Woodburn Road, Raleigh
919-832-7505 or kwcafeterias.com
Cafeteria
Village Deli & Grill
500 Daniels St., Raleigh
919-828-1428 or villagedeli.net
Sandwiches, salads, breakfast
Lafayette Village
Fresh Levant Bistro
8450 Honeycutt Road, Raleigh
984-200-3999 or freshlevant.com
Eclectic gluten-free menu
Jubala Village Coffee
8450 Honeycutt Road, Raleigh
919-758-8330 or jubalavillagecoffee.com
Belgian waffles, sandwiches, coffee
Triangle Town Center/Plantation Point
Grill Brazil
5959 Triangle Town Boulevard, Raleigh
Brazilian rodizio grill (counter service)
Pho Super 9
6401 Plantation Center Drive, Suite 111, Raleigh
919-878-1599 or phosuper9.com
Vietnamese
Brier Creek Commons/Alexander Place
Flame Kabob
7961 Skyland Ridge Parkway, Suite 110, Raleigh
919-596-2525 or flamekabob.com
Persian kebabs and pita wraps
Pho Xpress
7841 Alexander Promenade Place, Suite 130, Raleigh
919-400-4100 or phoxpressnc.com
Vietnamese
CARY
Waverly Place
Enrigo
575 New Waverly Place, Suite 106, Cary
919-854-7731 or www.dineenrigo.com
Pizza, pasta, sandwiches
Famous Toastery
316 Colonnades Way, Suite 201C, Cary
919-655-1971 or famoustoastery.com
Sandwiches, salads, breakfast
Cary Towne Center
El Rinconcito Mexican Grill
1105 Walnut St., Suite FC-8 (in the food court), Cary
919-378-9696 or facebook.com/El-Rinconcito-Mexican-Grill
Mexican
Primo Pizza
682 Cary Towne Blvd. (across the street from the mall), Cary
919-380-2729 or primopizzanystyle.com
Pizzeria
DURHAM
The Streets at Southpoint
American Meltdown
6910 Fayetteville Road (in the mall food court), Durham
919-473-6358 or americanmeltdown.org
Grilled cheese sandwiches
Rise
8200 Renaissance Parkway, Durham
919-248-2992 or risebiscuitsdonuts.com
Biscuits, donuts
Brightleaf Square
Parker and Otis
112 S. Duke St., Durham
919-683-3200 or parkerandotis.com
Sandwiches, salads, breakfast
Pine Cone
905 W. Main St., Suite 20-H, Durham
919-317-2307 or pineconenc.com
Local ice cream, coffee
CHAPEL HILL
University Place
BarTaco
201 S. Estes Drive, Suite E3, Chapel Hill
910-807-8226 or bartaco.com/location/chapel-hill
Tacos, rice bowls
Village Burgers
201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill
919-240-4008 or villageburgerchapelhill.com
Burgers
