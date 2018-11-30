Living

Holiday shopping? Here are some of our favorite places to eat at area shopping centers.

By Greg Cox

November 30, 2018 05:04 PM

The Cubano sandwich (smoked pork, house-made pickles, Swiss cheese, ham, roasted red peppers and Dijon) from American Meltdown, which occupies a spot in the food court at Durham’s Streets at Southpoint mall.
A monthly roundup of ethnic eats, counter service chow and other tasty bargains. This month, a special holiday shopper’s edition offers alternatives to the usual mega-chains at area malls and major shopping centers.

RALEIGH

Crabtree Valley Mall

Kabobi

4325 Glenwood Ave. (in the food court), Raleigh

919-783-0506 or kabobiraleigh.com

Persian kebabs and pita wraps

Torii Noodle Bar

4325 Glenwood Ave. (mall upper level), , Raleigh

919-782-9708 or facebook.com/toriinoodlebar

Ramen noodles

North Hills

Happy + Hale

200 Park at North Hills St., Suite 101, Raleigh

984-200-3802 or happyandhale.com

Bowls, salads, cold-pressed juices, all day breakfast

Viva Chicken

4361 Lassiter at North Hills Ave., Suite 110, Raleigh

984-222-7104 or vivachicken.com

Peruvian rotisserie chicken

Village Deli and Grill
Village Deli is in Cameron Village.
NEWS & OBSERVER FILE PHOTO

Cameron Village

K&W Cafeteria

511 Woodburn Road, Raleigh

919-832-7505 or kwcafeterias.com

Cafeteria

Village Deli & Grill

500 Daniels St., Raleigh

919-828-1428 or villagedeli.net

Sandwiches, salads, breakfast

Lafayette Village

Fresh Levant Bistro

8450 Honeycutt Road, Raleigh

984-200-3999 or freshlevant.com

Eclectic gluten-free menu

Jubala Village Coffee

8450 Honeycutt Road, Raleigh

919-758-8330 or jubalavillagecoffee.com

Belgian waffles, sandwiches, coffee

IMG_Jubala-92_copy.jpg_2_1_FS7N7BNE
Jubala has two locations in Raleigh: North Raleigh’s Lafayette Village and Hillsborough Street.
Courtesy of Andrew Cash

Triangle Town Center/Plantation Point

Grill Brazil

5959 Triangle Town Boulevard, Raleigh

grillbrazilnc.com

Brazilian rodizio grill (counter service)

Pho Super 9

6401 Plantation Center Drive, Suite 111, Raleigh

919-878-1599 or phosuper9.com

Vietnamese

Brier Creek Commons/Alexander Place

Flame Kabob

7961 Skyland Ridge Parkway, Suite 110, Raleigh

919-596-2525 or flamekabob.com

Persian kebabs and pita wraps

Pho Xpress

7841 Alexander Promenade Place, Suite 130, Raleigh

919-400-4100 or phoxpressnc.com

Vietnamese

CARY

Waverly Place

Enrigo

575 New Waverly Place, Suite 106, Cary

919-854-7731 or www.dineenrigo.com

Pizza, pasta, sandwiches

IMG_Famous_Toastery
Famous Toastery is located at Waverly Place in Cary.
Famous Toastery

Famous Toastery

316 Colonnades Way, Suite 201C, Cary

919-655-1971 or famoustoastery.com

Sandwiches, salads, breakfast

Cary Towne Center

El Rinconcito Mexican Grill

1105 Walnut St., Suite FC-8 (in the food court), Cary

919-378-9696 or facebook.com/El-Rinconcito-Mexican-Grill

Mexican

Primo Pizza

682 Cary Towne Blvd. (across the street from the mall), Cary

919-380-2729 or primopizzanystyle.com

Pizzeria

RISE-08
Rise serves doughnuts and biscuits in several Triangle locations.
NEWS & OBSERVER FILE PHOTO

DURHAM

The Streets at Southpoint

American Meltdown

6910 Fayetteville Road (in the mall food court), Durham

919-473-6358 or americanmeltdown.org

Grilled cheese sandwiches

Rise

8200 Renaissance Parkway, Durham

919-248-2992 or risebiscuitsdonuts.com

Biscuits, donuts

Brightleaf Square

Parker and Otis

112 S. Duke St., Durham

919-683-3200 or parkerandotis.com

Sandwiches, salads, breakfast

Pine Cone

905 W. Main St., Suite 20-H, Durham

919-317-2307 or pineconenc.com

Local ice cream, coffee

Parker and Otis
Connie Medlyn is served her taste of Parker and Otis’s signature Pimento Grilled Cheese sandwich.
NEWS & OBSERVER FILE PHOTO

CHAPEL HILL

University Place

BarTaco

201 S. Estes Drive, Suite E3, Chapel Hill

910-807-8226 or bartaco.com/location/chapel-hill

Tacos, rice bowls

Village Burgers

201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill

919-240-4008 or villageburgerchapelhill.com

Burgers

ggcox55@gmail.com or triangletoday.com

