These restaurants are open on Christmas Day (and a few on Christmas Eve)

There’s a balance to all the holly and jollying. If the merry making and stocking stuffing leaves little time for ham glazing and yam mashing, holiday feasts abound in the Triangle, restaurants eager to host old traditions or start new ones.

Reservations are likely necessary at some, but others can accommodate walk-ins. Note that some of these restaurants are open only on Christmas Eve. Check for hours if not specified.

Did we leave any out? Let us know at jdjackson@newsobserver.com

4100 Restaurant

4100 Main at North Hills St., in the Renaissance Raleigh North Hills Hotel, Raleigh. 919-278-1478 or 41hundredrestaurant.com.

Serving a Christmas Eve buffet from 3 to 6 p.m., including prime rib, red snapper and sides like truffled mac & cheese, collard greens and other vegetables, salads and desserts. Closed Christmas Day.

Bob Evans

Open for Christmas Eve dining, but most locations are closed on Christmas Day. bobevans.com.

Boston Market

Three locations in the Triangle, serving a Christmas Day menu of hand-carved ham with two sides, a dinner roll and a slice of apple pie for $12.99, in addition to other meal options. bostonmarket.com.

Cedar Fork Bistro





151 Tatum Drive in the Hotel Indigo, Durham. 919-474-3000,

Serving its regular menu for breakfast and dinner.

Cleveland Draft House

6101 N.C. 42 West, Garner; 461 Shotwell Road, Clayton.

919-771-2337 (Garner), 919-550-3723 (Clayton) or clevelanddrafthouse.com.

Serving its regular menu at both locations from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Crossroads Chapel Hill

211 Pittsboro St., in The Carolina Inn, Chapel Hill. 919-918-2777 or carolinainn.com.

Serving a Christmas brunch buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring salads, antipasti, seafood, a carving station and a biscuits-and-gravy station with three gravy options. The cost is $75 for adults, $70 for seniors, and $40 for children 6 to 12.

Denny’s

Three locations in the Triangle will be open Christmas Day serving a regular menu. dennys.com.

Fearrington House Krystal Kast Photographer

Fearrington House

2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. 919-542-2121 or fearringtonhouse.com.

Serving a four-course fixed-price menu for $105 on Christmas Day, with options including citrus cured hamachi, butter poached lobster and Beef Wellington.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

4325 Glenwood Ave., No. 5004, Raleigh. 919-571-6200 or flemingssteakhouse.com

The restaurant is serving a three-course dinner for $92 during the holidays. Closed Christmas Day.

Herons

100 Woodland Pond Drive, in The Umstead Hotel, Cary. 919-447-4200 or theumstead.com/dining/restaurants-raleigh-nc.

Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, serving brunch from 7 a.m to 1 a.m. Herons will also host Christmas dinner service from 4 to 8 p.m.; reservations required.

IHOP

Nine Triangle locations. ihop.com/

They will be open on Christmas Day with a regular menu and seasonal specials.

Il Palio

1505 E. Franklin St., in the Siena Hotel, Chapel Hill. 919-918-2545 or ilpalio.com.

Serving a Christmas Day prix fixe menu from 1 to 7 p.m. for $85, including options like beef carpaccio, butternut squash ravioli, truffle tagliatelle and buttermilk panna cotta.

Irregardless Café

901 W. Morgan St., Raleigh. 919-833-8898 or irregardless.com.

Open Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve from 5 to 10 p.m. serving a special menu.

Herons, located inside the Umstead Hotel in Cary, has an elegant, contemporary setting. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

James Joyce Irish Pub

912 W. Main St., Durham. 919-323-9172 or jamesjoyceirishpub.com.

The kitchen is open Christmas Day from 6 to 10 p.m. The bar will stay open until 2 a.m. Ugly sweaters are encouraged.

Kababish Cafe

201 W. Chatham St., Suite 103, Cary. 919-377-8794 or kababishcafe.com.

Open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m., serving its regular menu and specials.

Macaroni Grill

3421 Sumner Blvd., Raleigh. 919-792-2515 or macaronigrill.com.

Open noon to 8 p.m. Christmas Day.

Mia Francesca

4100 Main at North Hills Street, Raleigh. 919-278-1525 or miafrancescaraleigh.com.

The North Hills trattoria will serve a Christmas Day buffet from noon to 8 p.m. for $46 for adults, $18 for children 12 and under.

Plates Kitchen

919-301-100 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. 919-828-0018 or plateskitchen.com.

Serving Christmas Eve and Chrsistmas Day dinner featuring prime rib, roast goose and figgy pudding.

Rye Bar & Southern Kitchen

500 Fayetteville St., Raleigh, in the Downtown Raleigh Marriott. 919-227-3370 or ryeraleigh.com/.

Open Christmas Day from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu includes seasonal snacks, ham, brisket and a variety of sides and desserts.

Starbucks

If caffeine is your cup of cheer, multiple Triangle Starbucks will be open Christmas Day.

Village Draft House

428 Daniels St., in Cameron Village, Raleigh. 919-833-1373 or villagedrafthouse.com.

Open Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. but closed Christmas Day.

Waffle House

Located throughout the Triangle, Waffle House is open 24 hours 365 a year, including Christmas.

Washington Duke Inn

3001 Cameron Blvd., Durham. 919-490-0999 or washingtondukeinn.com/Dining/dining.asp.

The Fairview Dining Room will serve Christmas Eve brunch and a four-course Christmas Eve dinner for $75 per person. There will be a Christmas Day buffet with seatings at noon, 3 and 6 p.m. featuring carved turkey and beef, seasonal sides, shrimp and crab cocktail, smoked salmon and other items for $82 per person and $25 for children 6 to 12.

Chinese restaurants

Banana Leaf

1026 Ryan Road, Cary. 919-468-9958 or bananaleafcary.com.

Open 11 a.m-9:30 p.m.

C & T Wok

130 Morrisville Square Way, Morrisville. 919-467-8860 or ctwokrestaurant.com.

Open 4:30-9:45 p.m.

China Palace

5210 Garrett Road, Durham. 919-493-3088 or mychinapalace.com.

Open 11 a.m-2:30 p.m., 4:30-10 p.m.

Goji Bistro

100 Maynard Crossing Court, Cary. 919-466-8888 or gojibistro.us.

Open 4-9 p.m.

Gourmet Kingdom

301 E. Main St., Carrboro. 919-932-7222 or thegourmetkingdom.com.

Open noon-3 p.m., 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Happy China

2505 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. 919-237-2021 or happychinasushi.com.

Open noon-10 p.m.

Neo-Asia

6602-1 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. 919-783-8383 or neo-china.com.

Open 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Neo-China

4015 University Drive, Durham. 919-489-2828 or neochinarestaurant.com.

Open 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Orient Garden

202 N.C. 54, No. 401, Durham. 919-806-3333.

Open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4 to 9:30 p.m.

Peking Garden

126 East Millbrook Road, Raleigh. 919-848-4663 or pekinggardenraleigh.com.

Open 4:30-10 p.m.

Red Lotus

239 S. Elliott Road, Chapel Hill. 919-968-7778 or redlotusch.com.

Open 4-9:30 p.m.

Shanghai

3433 Hillsborough Road, Durham. 919-383-7581 or shanghaidurham.com.

Open 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Super Wok

1401-L SE Maynard Road, Cary. 919-388-8338 or superwok.wikidot.com.

Open 10:30 a.m.- 9:30 p.m.

Szechuan Garden

10285-300 Chapel Hill Road, Morrisville. 919-468-6878 or szechuangardennc.com.

Open 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Taipei 101

121 E. Chatham St., Cary. 919-388-5885 or facebook.com/carytaipei101.

Open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Take-home meals

AC Restaurants

Offering individual sides, snacks and desserts from among favorite dishes on the menu at Ashley Christensen’s Raleigh restaurants, from Poole’s pimento cheese to Beasley’s biscuits to Christmas morning quiche or cinnamon rolls. Orders must be placed four days in advance, and pickup is either Dec. 22 or Dec. 23 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 1519 Brookside Drive in Raleigh. ac-restaurants.com/catering/ or email questions to xmas@ac-restaurants.com.

Jack Tar & The Colonel’s Daughter

Take-home holiday pies are available, including egg nog chiffon, apple and cranberry harvest pie and French silk pie, each $25. Orders can be placed up to Dec. 22 and picked up Dec. 23. 202 Corcoran St., Durham. jacktar-durham.com or 919-682-JACK