Acclaimed Asheville brewery readies its new taproom at Raleigh food hall

The North Carolina beer scene’s New Year’s baby is a big one. Asheville’s Burial Beer Co. is ready to open its Raleigh taproom.

Burial’s taproom will open Saturday in the Transfer Co. Food Hall in downtown Raleigh, it announced on social media.

The taproom will have a dozen draft lines and serve as a bottle shop for Burial’s many limited release beers. The beer will start flowing at 2 p.m. and continue to 10 p.m. Anticipating a crowd, Burial said thirsty fans can start lining up at noon.

Transfer Co., the second food hall in downtown Raleigh, is in the midst of its soft opening phase, as its vendors begin wrapping up construction and starting operations.

Expect the soft opening to last into the spring, as the majority of vendors are still in the middle of construction. So far, Locals Oyster Bar, Che Empanadas and the Transfer Co. bar are up and running, with Benchwarmers Bagels close behind. Burial’s cozy taproom will be the third piece to open.

Burial opened in beer wonderland Asheville in 2013 and has established itself as one of North Carolina’s most acclaimed breweries, catching the attention of the craft beer universe with its lineup of IPAs and sour program. Readers of industry magazine Craft Beer & Brewing named it the fifth best small brewery in the world last year.



