Acclaimed Asheville brewery readies its new taproom at Raleigh food hall

By Drew Jackson

January 04, 2019 11:23 AM

The North Carolina beer scene’s New Year’s baby is a big one. Asheville’s Burial Beer Co. is ready to open its Raleigh taproom.

Burial’s taproom will open Saturday in the Transfer Co. Food Hall in downtown Raleigh, it announced on social media.

The taproom will have a dozen draft lines and serve as a bottle shop for Burial’s many limited release beers. The beer will start flowing at 2 p.m. and continue to 10 p.m. Anticipating a crowd, Burial said thirsty fans can start lining up at noon.

Transfer Co., the second food hall in downtown Raleigh, is in the midst of its soft opening phase, as its vendors begin wrapping up construction and starting operations.

Expect the soft opening to last into the spring, as the majority of vendors are still in the middle of construction. So far, Locals Oyster Bar, Che Empanadas and the Transfer Co. bar are up and running, with Benchwarmers Bagels close behind. Burial’s cozy taproom will be the third piece to open.

Burial opened in beer wonderland Asheville in 2013 and has established itself as one of North Carolina’s most acclaimed breweries, catching the attention of the craft beer universe with its lineup of IPAs and sour program. Readers of industry magazine Craft Beer & Brewing named it the fifth best small brewery in the world last year.

We’ve been here before. It was 2013 when the door swung open on a tiny 600sq portion of an old building in Asheville. We spent 5 years evolving our story, growing in cool ways. And so we find it only fitting that our Raleigh chapter begins in much the same way. ________ What a radical world we live in when we can set our craziest ideas on a path to take shape and breathe life. It’s what enabled us to open this new concept in the heart of Raleigh. It’s an exhibit space, a cafe for craft beer. It’s a place for sampling, sharing thoughts and diving deep into our interpretation of our art. On most days it’s a get off work, stop and sample a beer, take a 4 pack for home type vibe. On release days it’s a communal marketplace to access killer limited beers and hang with other craft explorers. ________ Our Raleigh outpost at @transfercofoodhall will open up tomorrow, Saturday, January 5 at 2 PM with a bevy of taproom-only cans and bottles. We will also have draft. People can begin lining up at 12pm and our good friends from @longleafswinebbq will be on hand to sling BBQ. Our owners and team will be on hand to hang out, share good vibes, and partake in the imbibification of killer wares. ________ Release Beers (almost all of these are Sold Out in AVL and these are extremely limited final cases): _ I Used to Be An Athlete DIPA (Collab with @otherhalfnyc) _ To Streak Blood Across My Brow DIPA _ Houtenhamer Double Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout _ The Savages of Ruminating Minds IPA ________ We will also have an assortment of other limited beers, glassware and apparel available for sale each day. Opening list includes some vintages, limited beers and collaborations with @jesterkingbrewery, @cascadebrewing and @blackberryfarm that we’ve been saving. __________ Details on opening, line management and other things will appear in the link in the profile. As this is an experimental space, we are also simplifying payment by accepting credit/debit card only. No cash will be on hand. This allows for faster processing and a safer place for staff. Thanks to @dailyprov for the inspiration. __________ Can’t wait to join the Raleigh realm. #raleigh #theexhibit #burialRDU

