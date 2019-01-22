Raleigh restaurants will stay open amidst bankruptcy filing, owner says

One of Raleigh’s most prolific restaurateurs has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to court filings, but said his restaurants will remain open.

Gaurav “G” Patel, owner of of Eschelon Experiences, filed for bankruptcy this week in North Carolina’s Eastern District, citing liabilities of $2.57 million and assets of $1.1 million, according to court filings.





Eschelon is the group behind restaurants Mura in North Hills, cocktail bar The Haymaker in downtown Raleigh, the Cameron Bar & Grill in Cameron Village and Edwards Mill Bar & Grill in North Raleigh. In the last year and a half, Echelon has closed Bare Bones, a barbecue restaurant on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh, and Basan, an Asian fusion restaurant in Durham.

According to the filings, Patel’s largest creditors are First National Bank of Pennsylvania, which is owed $548,000, and commercial real estate firm Highwoods, which is owed $335,000. The IRS also claims a debt of $270,000 and the City of Raleigh a debt of $3,658.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Patel told The News & Observer the bankruptcy filings will not affect the operations of his company or the restaurants. Chapter 11 protection allows individuals and businesses to restructure their debt.

“None,” Patel said via text message of the impact on the restaurants. “Zero.” He did not immediately respond to other questions.

Patel is also a part owner of Social House Vodka.





The bankruptcy was first reported by Triangle Business Journal. Patel told the Triangle Business Journal that “the hospitality industry is ‘a tough and risky business to be in.’”

He told TBJ that while some restaurants succeeded, others struggled, which prompted him to close them, according to TBJ. It was, he said, “a decision we didn’t make lightly.”