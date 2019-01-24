Restaurant famous for its lobster rolls coming to Raleigh’s North Hills

A Maryland-based lobster roll company will open its first North Carolina location in Raleigh’s North Hills area later this year, according to a news release.

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls was started as an Annapolis lobster shack by owner Dan Beck in 2014. There are now locations in Delaware, Charleston, S.C., Northern Virginia and two more in Maryland, with another on the way. Mason’s sources its lobster from Maine, where it cooks them and distributes the meat to its locations while still fresh.

The North Hills location will open next to the new Bartaco, with development owner John Kane anticipating an opening later this year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls to North Hills,” Kane, CEO of Kane Realty, said in a release Thursday. “They will be a wonderful addition to our restaurant offerings at North Hills.”

Beck is no stranger to North Carolina. Before he was a lobsterman, he ran restaurants in the Outer Banks, according to Washingtonian magazine, which reviewed the first Mason’s location in 2014.

The menu promises prominent lobster flavor without too much set decoration: “Lemon. Butter. Mayo. Maybe a little celery,” according to the restaurant’s website. Expect the traditional New England-style with mayonnaise, butter-centric Connecticut, a lobster salad roll and even a lobster BLT. If lobster isn’t your thing, there’s a shrimp roll and a clam chowder.

Mason’s won’t be the first lobster roll to break into the Raleigh market. Cousin’s Maine Lobster food trucks have been popular in the area for a few years and in 2018 opened a brick and mortar stand inside the Morgan Street Food Hall.