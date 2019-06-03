Triangle Restaurant Week returns. Here’s where you can dine for a deal.

SHARE COPY LINK

A taste of the Triangle is back in one of its most popular forms.

Triangle Restaurant Week started Monday, offering deals and opportunities to try many of the area’s top restaurants.

The summer session of restaurant week runs June 3 to 9, with two- and-three course lunch and dinner specials at nearly 90 restaurants in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary and elsewhere.

Triangle Restaurant Week is the area’s oldest such event, starting in 2007 and growing over the last decade into a giant showcase of local cuisine. Restaurants creates special fixed-price menus with multiple courses. Lunches are $10 and %15 while dinners range from $15 to $35.

The roster of participating restaurants include longtime area favorites like Mateo Tapas, Guglhupf and Dashi in Durham; Garland, Royale and 18 Seaboard in Raleigh; Kipos in Chapel Hill; and Maximillians Grill & Wine Bar in Cary.

This summer’s restaurant week will feature a few new restaurants, including Oak Steakhouse and O-Ku in the Dillon in Raleigh; Vic’s Italian and Papa Shogun in Raleigh; Salve Trattoria in Durham’s Brightleaf Square and The Durham Hotel restaurant; and Anise Pho in Holly Springs.





Many typically busy restaurants still have reservations for this week.

To see the full list of restaurant week participants and their menus, go to trirestaurantweek.com.

