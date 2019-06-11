Wilmington seafood restaurant is coming inland for its first Triangle restaurant

The Triangle’s seafood scene will soon have a familiar name from the coast.

Wilmington’s Cape Fear Seafood Co. will open its North Raleigh location Monday, June 17. The popular restaurant group has three locations in the Wilmington area and announced last year they will open a fourth in the former Kamado Grill off of Spring Forest Road.

Cape Fear Seafood opened its first location in 2008. Owner Evans Trawick opened two more locations in the last four years and tapped longtime employees Eddie Elliott and Matt Wivell to run the Raleigh franchise.

The restaurant will hold a series of charity dinners the days before the June 17 opening. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the restaurant will serve food with half the proceeds from meal sales going to the First Tee of the Triangle, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Habitat for Humanity and the Trawick Pediatric Cardiology Research Fund.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For information, go to instagram.com/cfscnorthraleigh.

SHARE COPY LINK