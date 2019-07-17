Here’s the scoop on 6 new ice cream shops in the Triangle (and our favorite flavors)

Chill with the mother lode of variety at Cary’s Vida Dulce Vida Dulce's Eric Torres talks about the variety that the sweet and savory shop sells from rolled ice cream tacos to Mexican street food. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vida Dulce's Eric Torres talks about the variety that the sweet and savory shop sells from rolled ice cream tacos to Mexican street food.

A monthly roundup of ethnic eats, counter service chow and other tasty bargains. This month, we seek relief from the summer heat at a few of our favorite new shops specializing in ice cream and other frozen confections.

Amorino

137 E. Davie St., Raleigh

amorino.com/us

Chill with gourmet gelato creations at this European cafe with locations all over the world. Try a gelato rose, made by scooping individual petals of gelato (different flavors if you like) into a waffle cone, and see if it doesn’t make you feel instantly more sophisticated.

Blue Spoon Microcreamery

140 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill

facebook.com/BlueSpoonMicrocreamery/

Chill with a rotating selection of homemade ice creams: Stick with the classic Madagascar vanilla, or go trendy with Hella Nutella. Or just throw caution to the wind and fight fire with fire: habanero lime sorbet.

Ice & Lab

405 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill

facebook.com/Ice-lab-chapel-hill-212134532869604/

Chill with rolled ice cream, the trendy frozen treat made by pouring a liquid base of cream and sugar onto a super-chilled steel slab, topping it with mix-ins, and scraping the instantly frozen result up into rolled cylinders.

Pincho Loco

1918 Perry St., Durham

pincho-loco.business.site

Chill with a mouthwatering variety of homemade ice cream and paleta flavors including — well, we’ll let them tell you: “Native Latino Flavors: Tequila, Tiger Tail (Vanilla, Mexican Vanilla and Chocolate), Guava, Tamarind and more.”

Pints

512 Broad St., Fuquay-Varina

facebook.com/PintsIceCream

Chill with a beer float, just one of the grownup treats at this shop that doubly lives up to its name. Or maybe you’d prefer to keep cool with a booze-infused Oreo Mudslide milkshake?

Vida Dulce

836 E. Chatham St., Suite 104, Cary

vidadulcenc.com

Chill with the mother lode of variety, including 28 homemade ice cream flavors from key lime pie to (trust me on this one) strawberry butter, plus a rainbow assortment of popsicles (aka Mexican paletas). Churro split, anyone?







More ice cream

Over the past few years, we’ve found some other great spots for homemade or locally made ice cream. Here are some recommendations.

▪ Fresh. Local Ice Cream: Three locations: 6033 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh; 138 E. Chatham St., Cary; 109 North Salem St., Apex. freshlocalicecream.com

▪ Howling Cow: Multiple locations on the N.C. State campus and sold in Harris Teeter. howlingcow.ncsu.edu

▪ Lumpy’s: 306 E. Wait Ave., Wake Forest. lumpysicecream.com

▪ Mama Bird’s: Two locations: 304 N. Main St., Holly Springs; Morgan Street Food Hall, 411 W. Morgan St., Raleigh. mamabirdsicecream.com

▪ Maple View Farm: 6900 Rocky Ridge Road, Hillsborough. mapleviewfarm.com

▪ Milk Lab: 6418 Tryon Road, Cary. milklabcafe.com

▪ The Parlour: 117 Market St., Durham. theparlour.co

▪ Raleigh Rolls: Morgan Street Food Hall, 411 W. Morgan St., Raleigh. raleighrolls.com

▪ Rose’s Noodles, Dumplings and Sweets: 121 N. Gregson St., Durham. rosesdurham.com

▪ Treat: 305 S. Blount St., Raleigh. treatraleigh.com

▪ Two Roosters: Two locations: 7713-49 Leadmine Road, Raleigh; 215 E. Franklin St., Raleigh. tworoosters.com