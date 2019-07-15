Noodle shop best known for its pho and Viet-Cajun crawfish closes in downtown Raleigh

Pho Pho Pho Facebook photo

In the cauldron of these 90-degree days, downtown Raleigh has lost a noodle shop.

Pho Pho Pho Noodle Kitchen + Bar closed this week after four years on Glenwood South. The shop was owned by Quy Duong and served a variety of Asian noodle bowls, including its namesake bowls of beef and chicken pho, ramen, and perhaps most unique in the Triangle, a pho with an entire steamed lobster in the bowl.

The restaurant was also known for grilled avocado and its Viet-Cajun crawfish boils, one of the nation’s tastiest food trends right now.

The restaurant announced its closing quietly, posting on its website the message, “Sadly, we have closed the restaurant.” An employee at the restaurant reached by phone Monday said Pho Pho Pho was being packed up at that moment. She said the restaurant’s last day of service was Saturday.

Calls to Duong on Monday afternoon went unanswered.

It hasn’t been a kind year to noodle shops in downtown Raleigh, despite high demand. In February, ramen bar Kaiju closed on Davie Street after less than a year of slinging bowls.

But many others remain, including Pho Pho Pho’s neighbor on Glenwood, Anise Pho.