Boutique chain Charming Charlie will be gone by next month. Spend those gift cards.

Shoppers enter Triangle Town Center in Raleigh on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The mall will soon lose another tenant, with boutique chain Charming Charlie closing all its stores nationwide. jleonard@newsobserver.com

We’re currently living in the last days of Charming Charlie.

The women’s fashion and accessory boutique has filed for bankruptcy and will close all of its 261 stores. There are three locations in the Triangle — in Raleigh, Cary and Holly Springs, plus six others spread across North Carolina.

According to bankruptcy filings, Charming Charlie has liabilities ranging from $50 to $100 million. The Wall Street Journal reported that this is the company’s second bankruptcy in two years and seems to be the end of the brand.

The Charming Charlie stores in the Triangle are located in Triangle Town Center in North Raleigh, Park West Village in Cary and the Holly Springs Towne Center.

The closing is more bad news for Triangle Town Center, which is nearly $100 million in debt and facing foreclosure.

Charming Charlie is best known for its fashion jewelry, but also sells handbags, clothing and home accents.

As it unloads its inventory, Charming Charlie has started a big going out of business sale. Last Saturday, July 13, stores started offering 20% to 50% off everything. The stores are expecting to close completely by the end of August. The company expects to raise $30 million selling off its inventory, according to bankruptcy filings.

The company has ended online sales, according to its website. The company said its gift cards will only be honored through Aug. 21.

Charming Charlie was founded in Houston in 2004.