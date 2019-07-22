It really is that good. Two Roosters named one of America’s top ice cream shops.

A customer buys ice cream from Two Roosters Ice Cream during a concert in downtown Raleigh on July 21, 2016. Two Roosters is bringing its vintage camper attached to a truck to Sugar Rush, an all dessert food truck rodeo. NEWS & OBSERVER FILE PHOTO

This weekend, a national heat wave happened to coincide with National Ice Cream Day. In these dog days, we’re all screaming for ice cream. It’s just the calls for Raleigh’s Two Roosters tend to be a little louder.

The Raleigh scoop shop with the cult-like following has just been named one of America’s top ice cream parlors. Two Roosters made the USA Today 10Best list of the country’s best ice cream shops, joining similarly ambitious ice cream creatives from Oregon to New York City.

“Flavors like coffee bourbon and sea salt chip cookie dough are perennial favorites, and all ice cream is made using local milk and cream,” read the rationale for Two Rooster’s inclusion among the best.

Two Roosters was started by Jared Plummer as an eye-catching white and teal ice cream trailer, showing up a festivals and outside breweries, scooping flavors made from doughnuts, in-season cobblers and even bourbon. In 2017, the first Two Roosters shop opened in North Raleigh’s Greystone Village, followed by a downtown Raleigh location last year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The USA Today piece noted Two Roosters’ ice cream collaborations with local chefs, including Garland’s Cheetie Kumar for a Bananas Foster flavor and Snap Pea Underground’s Jacob Boehm on a malted chocolate, ginger and sorghum flavor.

“WOWWWW. So incredibly honored to be listed in USA TODAY 10Best Ice Cream Parlors in America!” Two Roosters posted on its Facebook page. “We wouldn’t be where we are today if not for our stellar staff, partnering businesses, and outstanding customers. The best is yet to come!”

Two Roosters also has a location in the Durham Bulls stadium during baseball season and still uses its original pickup truck and trailer.