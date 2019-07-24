You can drink your avocado at Just Salad, opening its first NC location in Raleigh

Just Salad

A new fast-casual salad chain is opening its first North Carolina location in Raleigh.

New York based Just Salad will open Friday at 4025 Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh. The restaurant is in the Marketplace at Lake Boone shopping center, near UNC Rex Hospital.

The name Just Salad is a bit of a misnomer, as the chain offers a wide-ranging menu of salads, but also serves warm grain bowls, wraps and two kinds of avocado toasts. A few of the company’s signature creations include a barbacoa bowl with chicken barbacoa, brown rice; kale, broccoli and Parmesan slaw and mashed spicy avocado; a crispy chicken and poblano pepper salad and an avocado dreamsicle smoothie made with coconut milk, avocado, spinach, orange and lemon juice, and sweetened with agave.

There are now 38 Just Salad locations, mostly in New York, but also in Chicago, Philadelphia and spots abroad in Hong Kong and Dubai.

The Raleigh location is owned by Cattell Street Brands, a new restaurant group started by Peter Kim, who previously served as president of BLD Brands, a large operator of Papa John’s and Hardee’s locations. Just Salad is the first restaurant franchise to open under Cattell Street.

“We chose to partner with Just Salad because they’re making all of the right investments in technology, supply chain management, and sustainability to deliver delicious and healthy food in a fast, affordable and convenient way that everyone can feel good about,” Kim said in a news release.

The new Just Salad will use a few local vendors, including Raleigh’s Night Kitchen bakery for bread and Morning Dew Farm for some vegetables. Products from local companies Mati Natural Energy and Carolina Kettle will also be sold.

Kim said he plans to open five Just Salad locations in North Carolina by 2020.