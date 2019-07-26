New Korean fried-chicken shop opening in Durham this weekend goes well beyond wings

jdjackson@newsobserver.com

The spicy glaze and shattering crisp of Korean fried chicken is coming to Durham’s Ninth Street.

Fried chicken spot Chicken Bee opens this weekend on the ground floor of the 810 Apartments building on Ninth Street. The restaurant is owned by Ji Hoon Kim, who moved down from the Virginia suburbs outside Washington, D.C., to open the shop.

Chicken Bee will be the first restaurant to move into a small space in the development, between the Jamba Juice and the currently vacant corner space where the Pie Hole and Saint & Co. bakeries used to be. Those projects both came and went in less than two years.

Chicken Bee has a dining room with seating for a few dozen people and a small bar.

This is the first restaurant for Kim. The menu is largely devoted to the craveable deliciousness of Korean fried chicken, here in the form of wings, drumsticks, strips or as pieces of a whole chicken. The legs and wings come tossed in glazes of either soy garlic or spicy garlic (or a mix of both for those afraid of fried chicken FOMO).

There are more flavors with the whole chickens, including one with spicy gochujang sauce, one covered in a cream sauce and sliced onions, a chipotle with shavings of katsuobushi and one with a wasabi, lemon teriyaki sauce and thinly sliced green onion.

Non-chicken options include classic Korean rice dishes like bibimbap, kimchi fried rice and bulgogi.

Snacks include scallion pancakes of either kimchi or seafood, plus dumplings, fried zucchini and even french fries and onion rings.

This part of Durham is becoming something of a chicken district, with popular Peruvian rotisserie chicken restaurant Alpaca on Ninth Street and the chicken sandwich concept DeeLuxe Chicken a few blocks over on Broad Street.

Chicken Bee is located at 810 Ninth St., suite 129 in Durham. For online ordering or more information, visit www.chickenbee.com. The restaurant is also active on Instagram and Facebook.