Greg Hatem’s Square Burger opens in downtown Raleigh’s Moore Square this weekend

The newly renovated Moore Square will add a new burger shop to downtown Raleigh. Square Burger opens Saturday as the latest project in Greg Hatem's Empire Eats restaurant goup.

It’ll be a burger stand, not a cafe, feeding visitors at the newly renovated Moore Square.

Now that the fences are down and the construction quieted, the long-awaited reemergence of the downtown Raleigh park brings with it a new restaurant.

Square Burger will open Saturday in the southeast corner of the park as the latest project from Greg Hatem’s Empire Eats restaurant group.

The burger stand plays the hits, with a menu of hamburgers, hot dogs, milkshakes and fries. There’s the requisite Carolina burger and hot dog, dressed with chili, slaw, mustard and onions. Beyond the standards, look for salads, grilled cheese, veggie burgers and grilled chicken sandwiches.

As the park’s only building, Square Burger is all wood, stone and glass, with diners ordering from a side window or inside the dining room. The square will have outdoor seating, and the burger stand will sell beer and wine.

Hatem has long been tied to Raleigh’s plans to renovate Moore Square, with Empire Eats winning a city bid in 2016 to run the park’s new cafe.

As one of downtown Raleigh’s most prolific restaurateurs, this is the company’s ninth restaurant. Hatem’s other spots include Raleigh Times, The Pit, Pizza Times and others. Last year he took over The Mecca, the city’s oldest restaurant, which News & Observer dining critic Greg Cox awarded three and a half stars in his latest review.

In a release, Empire Eats said that the all of Square Burger’s August profits will be donated to the a food pantry and Backpack Buddies program at Moore Square Middle School, about 50 yards from the new restaurant. The programs help address issues of food insecurity in the school.