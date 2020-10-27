Your guide to the Top 10 things to do this weekend (Halloween edition)

“Darkness falls across the land. The midnight hour is close at hand. The demons squeal in sheer delight. It’s you they spy, so plump, so right. … You try to run, you try to scream, but no more sun you’ll ever see.” All kinds of “thriller”–esque offerings are ready to spook you both socially distanced in person, or over your screen on this full-moon Halloween.

And don’t forget the array of corn mazes and pumpkin patches in the Triangle, perfect for fall weather, in our guide to Halloween.

Chill factor? 100. #SpreadLove (and fun fright), y’all.

Celebrate Halloween eve (Oct. 30) with what is arguably the greatest work of hunted-by-a-monster horror flick ever — “Alien,” of course, plus costume contest, reverse Trunk or Treat and fab featured food trucks (NC Bulkogi, Gussy’s, Dusty’s Donuts). Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

Then, on Halloween, “Dammit, Janet,” come on back and “let’s do the time warp again” with two showings of the “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” with costume contest, reverse Trunk or Treat and more fab featured trucks (Pie Pushers, Chirba Chirba, Buzzy Bakes). Great Scott! First showing: Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with movie at 6 p.m.; second showing: gates 8 p.m. and movie 9:30 p.m. $25 per carload and can be purchased in advance online. Events take place at Frontier RTP.

Bonus: Every month, proceeds go to benefit a select nonprofit or charity. Cause of the month: Meals on Wheels of Wake County and Durham. Donations can also be made on the Food Truck Flix website homepage. foodtruckflix.com

More ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’

The cult classic is celebrating its 45th anniversary. And there’s no better way to see it than on a big screen at a drive-through — at least in these times. Film Fest 919 will close out its annual film festival Oct. 31 with an outdoor screening of “Rocky Horror” at the new Drive-In at Carraway. The new drive-in theater is in the northern part of Chapel Hill, off Interstate 40. Show is at 7:30 p.m. Each $50 group ticket covers one vehicle with up to five people. Audio for the film will be streamed through a FM broadcast unit so viewers can tune in on a specified radio channel. No lawn chairs are allowed, and viewers must stay in the vehicle (although sitting in an open pickup truck bed is permitted). Details are at filmfest919.com/drive-in-rules.

Happy Dia de Todos Santos, or All Saints Day (Nov. 1), the most significant holiday in Guatemalan culture to pay respect to the dead, for which the country is transformed into a lively demonstration of remembrance via flowers, food and decorations — and giant built kites, a festive custom that honors the dead.

Fete the holiday in Raleigh as the North Carolina Museum of Art hosts this free Day of Guatemala (Nov. 1), in partnership with the Consulate of Guatemala in Raleigh. The daylong event includes the debut of the Esperanza Kite, “Kite of Hope,” created by Guatemalan artist Cristina España and her husband, Nathanael Sperger. The schedule includes live virtual, prerecorded digital, and in-person events such as traditional folk music, art-making projects, and appearances by special guests.

Tune in live to the NCMA’s YouTube channel at noon Sunday for the kite debut, a musical performance and more. Then, from 2–5 p.m., find your way to the museum to view the kite in person in the Museum Park Theater (masks and social distancing mandated). Day-of, check the museum’s webpage starting at 10 a.m. for interactive prerecorded and packaged digital activities, which will remain available for families to engage with at any time. To follow along with an art-making activity, pick up a free art kit in the Plaza between the two Museum buildings on Oct. 31 (from 10 am till noon), while supplies last (first come, first served). Visit website for full schedule and details: ncartmuseum.org

Trunk or Treats, Raleigh & Cary

Sticky fingers, in my seat, one last car, Trunk or Treat! Don your best costume and roll over to Bluebirds Farm in Raleigh Oct. 24 (4–7 p.m.) for the inaugural Trunk or Treat event. All ghoulish guests will stay in their vehicles and candy will be sealed. If you do step out of your monster-mobile for a photo opp, you are asked to follow safe social distancing guidelines. All volunteers will wear masks and gloves (free; 3bluebirdsfarm.org/copy-of-trunk-or-treat).

On Oct. 31, Raleigh Parks puts a safe spin on the classic tired-feet trick-or-treat tradition with its Trunk or Treat drive-thru event at Sanderford Road Park (6–8 p.m.). Register for any program online via RecLink using the barcode listed. Prior to registering for any program, please review the Raleigh Parks Know Before You Go. Event barcode: 261577, free; raleighnc.gov.

In Cary, enjoy a “Mask”-erade concert event Friday (Oct. 30, 6–9 p.m.), followed by a trunk or treat event, on Halloween (Oct. 31, 2–5 p.m.), both in Crossroads Plaza.

It’s a thriller night indeed in Mordecai Historic Park — billed as one of the most haunted places in Raleigh. Join The Ghost Guild Inc., Mordecai’s exclusive paranormal research team, from the comfort of your home on Halloween for this free and first-ever virtual paranormal investigation of the park (7:30–11 p.m.). Submit questions for “lingering guests,” and if you’re lucky(?) you can even score the chance to join the Ghost Guild for a future investigation of the park, plus other prizes to boot.

Cue the eery music and come on inside (from home), if you can handle it. Information on how to access the livestream will be added to the website: theghostguild.com (where there is also a can’t-miss trailer to pre-terrify you). Visit the Facebook event page and mark yourself as “going” or “interested” for event updates. facebook.com/TheGhostGuild

Trick or treat, smell my feet, stay 6 feet… Durham Parks & Recreation is hosting a fee Halloween pandemic-style with this contactless drive-up event for kids at Holton Career & Resource Center with four 30-minute sessions (Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.). Registration is required per child. Supplies are limited. Register online. Call 919-560-4355.

Swap ghost stories for real-life death stories telling the dark and troubled past of Raleigh’s history as the City of Raleigh Museum hosts two nights of the Dark Raleigh Walking Tour with sponsor Campbell University Raleigh, Oct. 29 (6–8:30 p.m.) and Oct. 30 (6–8 p.m.). Six tour times with five stops each that bring to life our Cap City’s tortured souls will be provided each night. Tickets cost $25 ($15 for COR museum members) and can be purchased on Eventbrite, which also provides full event info. Masks are mandated and each tour is 10 people max. eventbrite.com/e/dark-raleigh-walking-tour-tickets-123394828253

If you’re looking for a safe and spook-free trick-or-treat option, the Durham Bulls are here for it. Head over to Durham Bulls Athletic Park as the Durham Bulls host Halloween with lots of candy, plus a meet and greet and Insta-ready photo op with Wool E. Bull. The cost is $10 per person. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., but time slots are filling up fast, so grab one before they are gone. milb.com/durham/events/trick-or-treat

Ghouls just wanna have fun. So, garb up in your fave Halloween costume getup and trick or treat with the big kids — adult night-style for free on Friday (Oct. 30, 6:30–9 p.m.) for the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences’ virtual Ghouls Night of thrills and chills! Discover nocturnal creatures (dead, alive and possibly the living dead), and curate your own collection in the home scavenger hunt. Bring your “boo” game for Spooky Trivia and the horror howls edition of Name that Tune. Register now for Ghouls Night In. naturalsciences.org





Costume up for this free third annual one-day Halloween (Oct. 31, 5–8 p.m.) fam-friendly free Halloween party at Comic World in Zebulon, complete with candy, a haunted asylum, a costume contest (up to 15 years old) and more. Social distancing will be apply and only two to four people at a time will be allow through the asylum. facebook.com/zebuloncomics

It’s the one night you don’t have to apologize for being a monster. Gather your boo crew and enjoy a spooky night out at Unscripted, complete with costume/mask contest, as the Wiley Foster’s band headlines this second-annual costume party on the open-air Patio (7–10 p.m.) with socially distanced seating. If you “vant” to suck some blood, you’re gonna wanna get in on the “Tito’s Blood Bag” cocktail. And for the devils among you, you can feed your inner demon with a specialty menu available through contactless ordering. Early arrival suggested. The event is free and open to the public. facebook.com/UnscriptedDurham