Eat up — it’s restaurant week in Downtown Raleigh. Here’s where to find the deals.

It’s a week of feasting in Downtown Raleigh.

Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week runs from Monday through Sunday, Aug. 12-18, offering lunch and dinner deals at 45 restaurants around the city center.

Lunch deals range from $5-10 and three course dinners from $20-30.

The Downtown Raleigh Alliance organizes the annual eating frenzy, designed to encourage diners to eat out in the typically slow weeks of summer, when restaurants lose customers to vacations and traveling.

Among this year’s newcomers are Italian-Japanese fusion restaurant Papa Shogun, O-Ku Sushi in the Dillon and a number of vendors in the year-old Morgan Street Food Hall.

Participating restaurants serving lunch include Budacai, Carroll’s Kitchen, MOFU Shoppe, Tonbo Ramen and many others.

The roster of restaurants serving dinner is even larger, including Pizza La Stella, Caffe Luna, the 42 Street Oyster Bar, Royale, Vidrio and others.

“Downtown Raleigh boasts a variety of locally-owned restaurants, many of which offer seasonal menus utilizing products from local farmers, reinventing the region’s food scene,” said Stacey Simeone, DRA design and marketing Manager. “Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week offers all people downtown an opportunity to try new venues and find new favorites.”

Most restaurants have prepared set course menus for Downtown Restaurant Week, with two-course lunches and three-course dinners.

To view the menus and see the roster of restaurants, visit dinedowntownraleigh.com.