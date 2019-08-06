The fire goes out for one Triangle Pei Wei restaurant, but three others remain open

McClatchy file photo

Fast casual Asian chain Pei Wei has closed one of its restaurants in the Triangle.

The Apex Pei Wei closed for good at the end of July, with employees posting a sign on the door saying July 31 was its last day. There are three remaining Pei Weis in the Triangle, with locations in Cary, North Raleigh and Brier Creek.

“It just didn’t work out in that location,” said David Maa, regional director of Pei Wei in North Carolina. The Apex location had been open for just over two years, in a space at 1107 Pine Plaza Drive.

Pei Wei has been around for nearly two decades, starting as the counter service spinoff of P.F. Chang’s. But according to its website, Pei Wei broke off into an independent company earlier this year.

According to a June story in the Dallas Morning News, Pei Wei is now owned by restaurateur Lorne Goldberg, who operates other fast casual concepts.

There are currently 158 Pei Weis in the United States, including two in the Charlotte area. All locations are corporate owned.