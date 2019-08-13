Alert: Triangle burger fans. The long-awaited Cary Shake Shack will open next week.

Jessica Giesey

One of the world’s most famous burgers is about a week away from making its Triangle debut.

The Cary Shake Shack will open Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 11 a.m., becoming the company’s first Raleigh-area location and third in North Carolina.

The new Shake Shack was built as a 3,781-square-foot, standalone burger stand in Cary’s Waverly Place shopping center, at 310 Colondes Way. The design features large glass windows and tabletops made from recycled bowling alleys.

Shake Shack is modeled after the old fashioned American roadside burger stands, with griddled burgers and hot dogs and famously crispy crinkle-cut fries. The menu also includes a fried chicken sandwich and frozen custard.

While it is a global burger chain, the Cary Shake Shack will have some local accents on the dessert menu. There will be a blended frozen custard concrete called Pie Oh My, made with seasonal pies from East Durham Bake Shop, as well as the Cary Cookie Crumble, which is a concrete made with vanilla ice cream, marshmallow sauce, cookie butter and a crumbled sugar cone.

The beer lineup also includes a few local taps, including Trophy, Lonerider, Fortnight in Cary and Mason Jar, plus Shake Shack’s signature ShakeMeister Ale, brewed by Brooklyn Brewery. There will also be house red and white wines.

Raleigh animal group Cause for Pause will receive 5% of the sales from the Pie Oh My concrete.

New York-based Shake Shack announced in March it would open its first Triangle location, following the opening of two last year in Charlotte as the company’s entry into North Carolina.

The restaurant is still looking to hire, with open interviews being held at the Cary Shake Shack this week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone interested in applying just needs to stop by, no appointment necessary.

The first 100 folks in line on Wednesday for the grand opening will snag free Shake Shake gear, the company said in a news release.