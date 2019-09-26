National Coffee Day is Sunday. Plot your caffeine agenda with these special deals.

The best barista in the country works in Durham Video: Kyle Ramage of the Durham-based coffee equipment company Mahlkonig USA recently won the 2017 U.S. Barista Championship in Seattle. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Video: Kyle Ramage of the Durham-based coffee equipment company Mahlkonig USA recently won the 2017 U.S. Barista Championship in Seattle.

In North Carolina, National Coffee Day lands in a season of transition. Some might call it summer to fall, but in coffee-speak it’s iced to hot.

This Sunday, Sept. 29, is National Coffee Day, celebrating the delicious caffeine delivery system on which many of us depend for survival. North Carolina’s Triangle region is one of the country’s best for coffee lovers, with a handful of world class roasters and coffee shops bringing out the very best in the world’s beans.

On this day, a number of chains and local cafes are offering free drinks and more. Here are the deals we’ve found:

▪ Bojangles (multiple locations): Offering any size coffee for $1.

▪ Cloche Coffee (721 Broad Street, Durham): Offering $1 off any coffee drink and $2 off plants with the purchase of a drink.

▪ Cracker Barrel (multiple locations): The sit-down Southern chain is serving a special pumpkin pie latte for $3.69.

▪ Duck Donuts (multiple locations): Serving a special national coffee day doughnut, with a powder sugar base, buttercream frosting and a sprinkling of coffee grounds.

▪ Dunkin’ (multiple locations): The national doughnuts and coffee chain is offering a free hot coffee with the purchase of one hot coffee.

▪ Krispy Kreme (multiple locations): The North Carolina doughnut giant is offering a free glazed doughnut and a free cup of coffee, no purchase necessary.

▪ Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken (multiple locations in the Triangle): The first 100 customers at multiple locations will get a free canned La Colombe coffee with the purchase of a sandwich.

▪ Sheetz (multiple locations): Offering a free any size cold brew coffee when ordered through the Sheetz app.