Turkey or glazed ham? Your guide to 40+ Triangle restaurants with Thanksgiving takeout

Like everything else in this coronavirus-controlled year, Thanksgiving will be different. It isn’t the year for the old traditions, for the stuffing that feeds 30 or the half-dozen pies.

But our list of restaurants doing it up for Thanksgiving has never been longer.

Holiday meals are likely to be more intimate affairs this year, as public health officials in North Carolina and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have cautioned people not to drop their guard. Instead, people are advised to celebrate with those in their immediate household and to get creative when it comes to entertaining others.

More restaurants than ever are offering whole Thanksgiving meals and tasty-sounding sides and desserts to round out whatever feast you might have this year.

Here’s our annual roundup of Thanksgiving restaurants serving something special, with most options meant for takeout, running the gambit from smoked turkeys and raw oysters to seared mango salad and harissa-glazed carrots.

Note that deadlines for ordering are fast approaching.

Did we miss any? Let us know at featureseds@newsobserver.com.

18 Restaurant Group

433 Daniels St., Raleigh. 919-694-5618 or 18restaurantgroup.com

Chef Jason Smith’s company is offering a meal for six to eight people, with roasted turkey and gravy, cranberry relish, goat cheese mashed potatoes and other sides and a pumpkin pie. The cost is $160. The deadline to order is Sunday, Nov. 22. Pickup is available Nov. 25 at Cantina 18 in Cameron Village.

Acme Food & Beverage Co.

110 E. Main St., Carrboro. 919-929-2263 or acmecarrboro.com

The Acme Thanksgiving feast serves two people and includes deep-fried turkey, sides such as herb stuffing, collards and bourbon mashed potatoes. Meals can be picked up Wednesday, Nov. 25 and Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. The cost is $85. Dessert, bread and additional sides are available as add-ons.

Ashley Christensen Restaurants

1519 Brookside Drive, Raleigh. ac-restaurants.com.

Ashley Christensen’s restaurants, known as AC Restaurants, are offering a la carte Thanksgiving dishes, including turkey, family-sized sides like green bean casserole, roasted tomato pie and mac and cheese, plus whole pies. Orders must be placed by Nov. 16 at toasttab.com/acr-thanksgiving/v3, with pickup available Tuesday, Nov. 24 or Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Alley Twenty-Six

320 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. 984-439-2278 or alleytwentysix.com.

Serving an a la carte Thanksgiving menu, including everything but the turkey. The menu includes gravy, cranberry sauce, salads, herbed sausage stuffing, potato gratin, green bean casserole, maple glazed carrots and others. Orders can be picked up Tuesday, Nov. 24 and Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Bartender Shannon Healy prepares the Alley Cocktail made up of Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon, Dry Vermouth, Cynar, Luxardo Maraschino and celery bitters at Alley Twenty Six in Durham. 2017 News & Observer File Photo - Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

Angus Barn

9401 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. 919-781-2444 or angusbarn.com

The Angus Barn is usually booked a year in advance for holidays. This year they’re offering take-home Thanksgiving meals for four people, including turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing and other sides, a whole pie and bread. The cost is $156, with pickup available Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.

Benchwarmers Bagels and Coffee

500 East Davie St., Raleigh, inside Transfer Food Hall. benchwarmersbagels.com

Thanksgiving orders open Nov. 9, with pickup available Tuesday Nov. 24 and Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Bob Evans

Two locations in the Triangle. bobevans.com

Open on Thanksgiving and also offering take-home meals for up to 12 people.

Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse

8551 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh. 919-544-3344 or brasasteakhouse.com

Open from 10:30 a.m to 8:30 p.m., serving a three-course menu, including salads, turkey, up to five sides and dessert for $44.95 per person, or $24 for children 12 and younger.

The Capital Grille

4242 Six Forks Road, Raleigh. 919-787-3901 or thecapitalgrille.com

Serving a three-course Thanksgiving meal for $43 per person, available in-person or takeout, including turkey with brioche stuffing, green beans, cranberry-pear chutney and mashed potatoes.

Chef’s Palette Restaurant and Bar

3460 Ten Ten Road, Suite 118, Cary. 919-267-6011 or chefspaletterestaurantandbar.com

Offering an a la carte menu of Thanksgiving staples, including turkey ham by the pound, sides like sage and sausage stuffing, mac and cheese and sweet potato casserole and whole pies. The deadline to place orders is Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Crossroads at The Carolina Inn

211 Pittsboro St., in the Carolina Inn, Chapel Hill. 919-918-2777 or carolinainn.com

Offering Thanksgiving brunch to-go, including turkey breast, ham, corn pudding, stuffing and other sides, plus bread and a whole pie. The meal feeds four people and is $225. The Carolina Inn is also serving its annual Thanksgiving brunch buffet, which will not be self-serve.

The Durham

Inside The Durham Hotel, 315 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. 919-768-8831 or thedurham.com

Serving an in-person Thankgiving dinner from 1 to 6 p.m., including pasture-raised turkey, North Carolina oysters, seasonal sides like collard greens and spinach mac and cheese, and dessert. The cost is $75 per person, with a 10-person limit for parties, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Elements

2110 Environ Way, Chapel Hill. 919-537-8780 or elementsofchapelhill.com

Open for takeout from 12 noon to 5 p.m., serving a three-course $40 menu, including a seasonal salad, choice of deep-fried turkey and traditional Thanksgiving sides or Salmon Wellington, plus a pumpkin pie.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

4325 Glenwood Ave., #5004 at Crabtree Valley Mall, Raleigh. 919-571-6200 or flemingssteakhouse.com

Offering take-out three-course Thanksgiving meals for four to seven people, starting at $180, including turkey, sides and dessert.

Garland

14 W. Martin St., Raleigh. 919-833-6886 or garlandraleigh.com.

Offering a Thanksgiving package for up to six people for $215, including a whole brined and trussed turkey, a pumpkin stuffed with cornbread and wild rice, fennel and sausage, scalloped masala potatoes, wilted greens with pickled ginger, additional sides, plus a chocolate chess pie. Pickup is available on Nov. 24 or Nov. 25 between 2 and 4:30 p.m.

Golden Corral

Five locations around the Triangle. goldencorral.com

Offering take-out Thanksgiving meals for six to eight people. The deadline to order is Nov. 22.

Gravy

135 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh. 919-896-8513 or gravyraleigh.com.

Offering a Thanksgiving package for two people for $80, including a meat and cheese board, roasted turkey with rosemary jus, Italian sausage stuffing and three-cheese mac and cheese, plus other dishes. Other dishes can be added and scaled for larger groups. The deadline to order is Sunday, Nov. 22, with pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Guglhupf

Locations in Durham (919-401-2600) and Chapel Hill (919-914-6511). guglhupf.com

The Durham restaurant and bakery adds extra baked goods for the holiday, available for pre-order: chocolate pecan tart, pumpkin custard tart, apple and cherry strudel, apple crumble, pumpkin eclair, chevre and maple cheese cake, and more. Orders must be made by 4 p.m. Nov. 22.

Herons

100 Woodland Pond Drive, in the Umstead Hotel, Cary. 919-447-4050 or theumstead.com

Serving a four-course meal in the Umstead ballroom for $95 per person.

Il Palio

505 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, in the Siena Hotel. 919-918-2545 or ilpalio.com

Offering curbside three-course Thanksgiving meal for $75 per person, including options like caramelized mushroom torte, Tuscan kale and bean soup, butternut squash lasagna, turkey and pork Osso Bucco. Thanksgiving packages include a “late night snack kit” for those who like to make sandwiches with leftovers.

Irregardless Cafe

901 W. Morgan St., Raleigh. 919-833-8898 for restaurant, 919-610-0872 for catering or irregardless.com.

Offering carry-out Thanksgiving meals for $125 for four people. The meal includes entrees, four sides, rolls, gravy and dessert. The deadline to order is Nov. 23, with pickup available Nov. 25 or Thanksgiving Day.

Kababish Cafe

201 W. Chatham St., Suite 103, Cary. 919-377-8794 or kababishcafe.com

Open from noon to 6 p.m. serving Masala turkey marinated in yogurt and spices and served with distinctive sides.

Locals Oyster Bar

Located in the Durham Food Hall at 530 Foster St., Durham or the Transfer Co. Food Hall at 500 E. Davie St., Raleigh. localsoysterbar.com.

Offering a menu of take-and-bake dishes, as well as raw oysters and meal kits. Dishes include shrimp cocktail, oyster stuffing, crab potatoes aligot and a seafood stew meal kit. The deadline to order is Nov. 21, with pickup available Nov. 24 or Nov. 25.

Longleaf Swine

500 East Davie St., Raleigh longleafswine.com

Offering entrees of smoked turkey or pulled pork, as well as side dishes of pimento mac and cheese, whiskey baked beans, esquites, coleslaw and collard greens. Orders can be placed online, with pickup available Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 or Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Lucette Grace

235 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh, 919-307-4950 or lucettegrace.com

The bakery is taking orders through Friday, Nov. 20 for bourbon pecan pie, maple syrup pie, pumpkin cake, croquembouche and a Thanksgiving brunch box.

Lucky 32 Southern Kitchen

7307 Tryon Road, Cary. 919-233-1632 or lucky32.com

Serving from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., with a choice between a smoked turkey breast meal or prime rib.

Mandolin

2519 Fairview Road, Raleigh. 919-322-0365 or mandolinraleigh.com

The Thanksgiving Day meal for four or eight people includes heat-and-serve turkey, sides, fixings and desserts. Look for apple and leek bread pudding, sweet potato casserole, yeast rolls and a choice of sweet potato pie, chocolate chess pie or apple pie. Cost is $139. Orders must be received by Nov. 18. Pickup is 12 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Margaux’s Restaurant

8111 Creedmoor Road, Suite 111, Raleigh. 919-846-9846 or margauxsrestaurant.com

Offering a Thanksgiving meal to-go for four people for $200, including salads, entrees such as filet of beef, roasted turkey and prosciutto-wrapped tenderloin, and sides like creamed spinach and roasted root vegetables. Meals must be ordered by Nov. 19, with pickup Thanksgiving Day from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Metro Diner

6325 Falls of Neuse Road, Suite 73, Raleigh. 919-598-9053 or metrodiner.com

Offering Thanksgiving takeout for individuals and groups of four or eight, ranging from $15 to $110. Meals include either turkey or ham, traditional sides and dessert.

Mia Francesca

4100 Main at North Hills Street in the Renaissance Hotel, Raleigh. 919-278-1525 or miafrancescaraleigh.com

Serving takeout Thanksgiving meals for couples for $65 or groups of four or five people for $124, including turkey breast, two legs, mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing and fixings. The deadline for orders is noon on Tuesday, Nov. 24, with pickup Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Midtown Grille

4421-115 Six Forks Road, Raleigh. 919-782-9463 or themidtowngrille.com

Open from 12 to 5 p.m., serving a three-course Thanksgiving menu for $45 per person.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

4509 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh. 919-827-4158 or perryssteakhouse.com.

Serving dine-in meals on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the full menu available, as well as a holiday menu for $45. A four-person takeout menu is also available for $139.

Plates

301 Glenwood Ave., #100, Raleigh. 919-828-0018 or plateskitchen.com

Offering a takeout Thanksgiving meal for six, including roast turkey and gravy, all the sides and fixings and a choice of figgy pudding or pecan pie. The meal is $129, with $20 going to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Order deadline is Nov. 23, with pickups will be Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Pit

328 W. Davie Street, Raleigh. 919-890-4500 or thepit-raleigh.com

321 W. Geer Street, Durham. 919-282-3748 or thepit-durham.com.

Serving dine-in family style meals on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as takeout packages for groups from two people to 16. Packages include six side dishes, three entrees including smoke ham, smoked turkey and chopped barbecue. Orders should be placed by Friday, Nov. 20, with pickup in Durham on Nov. 25 and pickup in Raleigh on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.

Sage & Swift (formerly Watts Grocery)

1116 Broad St., Durham. 919-957-7889 or sageandswift.com

Preparing Thanksgiving meals to-go, as well as a la carte options, such as turkey, sides, soups and desserts. Dishes include sweet potato gratin with parmesan and cheddar, chile roasted beets, glazed pearl onions with bacon and peas and garlicky green beans.

Salt & Lime Cabo Grill

6006 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh. 919-872-2230 or saltandlimecabo.com.

Offering a takeout Thanksgiving menu for six people for $150, including spiced turkey breast and leg meat, with smoked chile gravy and jalapeno cornbread and four sides, with options like chipotle mac and cheese, chorizo cornbread stuffing, caramelized mango salad and sweet potato casserole with cinnamon tortilla crisps, plus one dessert. The deadline to order is Nov. 18, with pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 3 to 9 p.m.

Seasons 52

4325 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, inside Crabtree Valley Mall. 919-787-3052 or seasons52.com

Offering Thanksgiving takeout for four to six people, including salad, turkey and sides and dessert for $150.

Sitti

137 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh. 919-239-4070 or sitti-raleigh.com.

Offering a takeout meal for four people for $110, including roasted turkey with a za’atar rub, served with Brussels sprouts, stuffing with olives and raisins, sweet potato casserole and pumpkin cheesecake with baklava crust. Additional sides can be purchased as well. Orders should be placed by Monday, Nov. 23, with pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Sullivan’s

419 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100, Raleigh. 919-833-2888 or sullivanssteakhouse.com

Serving a three-course, prix-fixe menu featuring roast turkey, traditional sides and dessert for $42 per adult and $20 for children 12 and younger.

Tandem

200 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-240-7987 or tandemcarrboro.com

Dine-in seatings and takeout offered from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Thanksgiving menu includes pear and Brussels sprouts salad, roasted turkey, smoked potato puree, brioche stuffing and miniature desserts. Takeout orders must be placed by Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Talulla’s

456 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-933-1177. talullas.com

Turkish-inspired three-course Thanksgiving menu for $35 per person, with a $16 wine pairing available.

Union Special Bread

2409 Crabtree Blvd, Raleigh. 984-200-3094 or unionspecialbread.com.

Offering Thanksgiving pre-orders for whole pies like spiced sweet potato and butterscotch pecan, blue corn cookies, sourdough bread and boxes of pastries. Online ordering is available, with pick Tuesday, Nov. 24 and Wednesday, Nov. 25.