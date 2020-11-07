Food & Drink
Turkey or glazed ham? Your guide to 40+ Triangle restaurants with Thanksgiving takeout
Like everything else in this coronavirus-controlled year, Thanksgiving will be different. It isn’t the year for the old traditions, for the stuffing that feeds 30 or the half-dozen pies.
But our list of restaurants doing it up for Thanksgiving has never been longer.
Holiday meals are likely to be more intimate affairs this year, as public health officials in North Carolina and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have cautioned people not to drop their guard. Instead, people are advised to celebrate with those in their immediate household and to get creative when it comes to entertaining others.
More restaurants than ever are offering whole Thanksgiving meals and tasty-sounding sides and desserts to round out whatever feast you might have this year.
Here’s our annual roundup of Thanksgiving restaurants serving something special, with most options meant for takeout, running the gambit from smoked turkeys and raw oysters to seared mango salad and harissa-glazed carrots.
Note that deadlines for ordering are fast approaching.
Did we miss any? Let us know at featureseds@newsobserver.com.
18 Restaurant Group
433 Daniels St., Raleigh. 919-694-5618 or 18restaurantgroup.com
Chef Jason Smith’s company is offering a meal for six to eight people, with roasted turkey and gravy, cranberry relish, goat cheese mashed potatoes and other sides and a pumpkin pie. The cost is $160. The deadline to order is Sunday, Nov. 22. Pickup is available Nov. 25 at Cantina 18 in Cameron Village.
Acme Food & Beverage Co.
110 E. Main St., Carrboro. 919-929-2263 or acmecarrboro.com
The Acme Thanksgiving feast serves two people and includes deep-fried turkey, sides such as herb stuffing, collards and bourbon mashed potatoes. Meals can be picked up Wednesday, Nov. 25 and Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. The cost is $85. Dessert, bread and additional sides are available as add-ons.
Ashley Christensen Restaurants
1519 Brookside Drive, Raleigh. ac-restaurants.com.
Ashley Christensen’s restaurants, known as AC Restaurants, are offering a la carte Thanksgiving dishes, including turkey, family-sized sides like green bean casserole, roasted tomato pie and mac and cheese, plus whole pies. Orders must be placed by Nov. 16 at toasttab.com/acr-thanksgiving/v3, with pickup available Tuesday, Nov. 24 or Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Alley Twenty-Six
320 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. 984-439-2278 or alleytwentysix.com.
Serving an a la carte Thanksgiving menu, including everything but the turkey. The menu includes gravy, cranberry sauce, salads, herbed sausage stuffing, potato gratin, green bean casserole, maple glazed carrots and others. Orders can be picked up Tuesday, Nov. 24 and Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Angus Barn
9401 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. 919-781-2444 or angusbarn.com
The Angus Barn is usually booked a year in advance for holidays. This year they’re offering take-home Thanksgiving meals for four people, including turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing and other sides, a whole pie and bread. The cost is $156, with pickup available Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.
Benchwarmers Bagels and Coffee
500 East Davie St., Raleigh, inside Transfer Food Hall. benchwarmersbagels.com
Thanksgiving orders open Nov. 9, with pickup available Tuesday Nov. 24 and Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Bob Evans
Two locations in the Triangle. bobevans.com
Open on Thanksgiving and also offering take-home meals for up to 12 people.
Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse
8551 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh. 919-544-3344 or brasasteakhouse.com
Open from 10:30 a.m to 8:30 p.m., serving a three-course menu, including salads, turkey, up to five sides and dessert for $44.95 per person, or $24 for children 12 and younger.
The Capital Grille
4242 Six Forks Road, Raleigh. 919-787-3901 or thecapitalgrille.com
Serving a three-course Thanksgiving meal for $43 per person, available in-person or takeout, including turkey with brioche stuffing, green beans, cranberry-pear chutney and mashed potatoes.
Chef’s Palette Restaurant and Bar
3460 Ten Ten Road, Suite 118, Cary. 919-267-6011 or chefspaletterestaurantandbar.com
Offering an a la carte menu of Thanksgiving staples, including turkey ham by the pound, sides like sage and sausage stuffing, mac and cheese and sweet potato casserole and whole pies. The deadline to place orders is Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Crossroads at The Carolina Inn
211 Pittsboro St., in the Carolina Inn, Chapel Hill. 919-918-2777 or carolinainn.com
Offering Thanksgiving brunch to-go, including turkey breast, ham, corn pudding, stuffing and other sides, plus bread and a whole pie. The meal feeds four people and is $225. The Carolina Inn is also serving its annual Thanksgiving brunch buffet, which will not be self-serve.
The Durham
Inside The Durham Hotel, 315 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. 919-768-8831 or thedurham.com
Serving an in-person Thankgiving dinner from 1 to 6 p.m., including pasture-raised turkey, North Carolina oysters, seasonal sides like collard greens and spinach mac and cheese, and dessert. The cost is $75 per person, with a 10-person limit for parties, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Elements
2110 Environ Way, Chapel Hill. 919-537-8780 or elementsofchapelhill.com
Open for takeout from 12 noon to 5 p.m., serving a three-course $40 menu, including a seasonal salad, choice of deep-fried turkey and traditional Thanksgiving sides or Salmon Wellington, plus a pumpkin pie.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
4325 Glenwood Ave., #5004 at Crabtree Valley Mall, Raleigh. 919-571-6200 or flemingssteakhouse.com
Offering take-out three-course Thanksgiving meals for four to seven people, starting at $180, including turkey, sides and dessert.
Garland
14 W. Martin St., Raleigh. 919-833-6886 or garlandraleigh.com.
Offering a Thanksgiving package for up to six people for $215, including a whole brined and trussed turkey, a pumpkin stuffed with cornbread and wild rice, fennel and sausage, scalloped masala potatoes, wilted greens with pickled ginger, additional sides, plus a chocolate chess pie. Pickup is available on Nov. 24 or Nov. 25 between 2 and 4:30 p.m.
Golden Corral
Five locations around the Triangle. goldencorral.com
Offering take-out Thanksgiving meals for six to eight people. The deadline to order is Nov. 22.
Gravy
135 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh. 919-896-8513 or gravyraleigh.com.
Offering a Thanksgiving package for two people for $80, including a meat and cheese board, roasted turkey with rosemary jus, Italian sausage stuffing and three-cheese mac and cheese, plus other dishes. Other dishes can be added and scaled for larger groups. The deadline to order is Sunday, Nov. 22, with pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Guglhupf
Locations in Durham (919-401-2600) and Chapel Hill (919-914-6511). guglhupf.com
The Durham restaurant and bakery adds extra baked goods for the holiday, available for pre-order: chocolate pecan tart, pumpkin custard tart, apple and cherry strudel, apple crumble, pumpkin eclair, chevre and maple cheese cake, and more. Orders must be made by 4 p.m. Nov. 22.
Herons
100 Woodland Pond Drive, in the Umstead Hotel, Cary. 919-447-4050 or theumstead.com
Serving a four-course meal in the Umstead ballroom for $95 per person.
Il Palio
505 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, in the Siena Hotel. 919-918-2545 or ilpalio.com
Offering curbside three-course Thanksgiving meal for $75 per person, including options like caramelized mushroom torte, Tuscan kale and bean soup, butternut squash lasagna, turkey and pork Osso Bucco. Thanksgiving packages include a “late night snack kit” for those who like to make sandwiches with leftovers.
Irregardless Cafe
901 W. Morgan St., Raleigh. 919-833-8898 for restaurant, 919-610-0872 for catering or irregardless.com.
Offering carry-out Thanksgiving meals for $125 for four people. The meal includes entrees, four sides, rolls, gravy and dessert. The deadline to order is Nov. 23, with pickup available Nov. 25 or Thanksgiving Day.
Kababish Cafe
201 W. Chatham St., Suite 103, Cary. 919-377-8794 or kababishcafe.com
Open from noon to 6 p.m. serving Masala turkey marinated in yogurt and spices and served with distinctive sides.
Locals Oyster Bar
Located in the Durham Food Hall at 530 Foster St., Durham or the Transfer Co. Food Hall at 500 E. Davie St., Raleigh. localsoysterbar.com.
Offering a menu of take-and-bake dishes, as well as raw oysters and meal kits. Dishes include shrimp cocktail, oyster stuffing, crab potatoes aligot and a seafood stew meal kit. The deadline to order is Nov. 21, with pickup available Nov. 24 or Nov. 25.
Longleaf Swine
500 East Davie St., Raleigh longleafswine.com
Offering entrees of smoked turkey or pulled pork, as well as side dishes of pimento mac and cheese, whiskey baked beans, esquites, coleslaw and collard greens. Orders can be placed online, with pickup available Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 or Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Lucette Grace
235 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh, 919-307-4950 or lucettegrace.com
The bakery is taking orders through Friday, Nov. 20 for bourbon pecan pie, maple syrup pie, pumpkin cake, croquembouche and a Thanksgiving brunch box.
Lucky 32 Southern Kitchen
7307 Tryon Road, Cary. 919-233-1632 or lucky32.com
Serving from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., with a choice between a smoked turkey breast meal or prime rib.
Mandolin
2519 Fairview Road, Raleigh. 919-322-0365 or mandolinraleigh.com
The Thanksgiving Day meal for four or eight people includes heat-and-serve turkey, sides, fixings and desserts. Look for apple and leek bread pudding, sweet potato casserole, yeast rolls and a choice of sweet potato pie, chocolate chess pie or apple pie. Cost is $139. Orders must be received by Nov. 18. Pickup is 12 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Margaux’s Restaurant
8111 Creedmoor Road, Suite 111, Raleigh. 919-846-9846 or margauxsrestaurant.com
Offering a Thanksgiving meal to-go for four people for $200, including salads, entrees such as filet of beef, roasted turkey and prosciutto-wrapped tenderloin, and sides like creamed spinach and roasted root vegetables. Meals must be ordered by Nov. 19, with pickup Thanksgiving Day from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Metro Diner
6325 Falls of Neuse Road, Suite 73, Raleigh. 919-598-9053 or metrodiner.com
Offering Thanksgiving takeout for individuals and groups of four or eight, ranging from $15 to $110. Meals include either turkey or ham, traditional sides and dessert.
Mia Francesca
4100 Main at North Hills Street in the Renaissance Hotel, Raleigh. 919-278-1525 or miafrancescaraleigh.com
Serving takeout Thanksgiving meals for couples for $65 or groups of four or five people for $124, including turkey breast, two legs, mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing and fixings. The deadline for orders is noon on Tuesday, Nov. 24, with pickup Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Midtown Grille
4421-115 Six Forks Road, Raleigh. 919-782-9463 or themidtowngrille.com
Open from 12 to 5 p.m., serving a three-course Thanksgiving menu for $45 per person.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
4509 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh. 919-827-4158 or perryssteakhouse.com.
Serving dine-in meals on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the full menu available, as well as a holiday menu for $45. A four-person takeout menu is also available for $139.
Plates
301 Glenwood Ave., #100, Raleigh. 919-828-0018 or plateskitchen.com
Offering a takeout Thanksgiving meal for six, including roast turkey and gravy, all the sides and fixings and a choice of figgy pudding or pecan pie. The meal is $129, with $20 going to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Order deadline is Nov. 23, with pickups will be Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Pit
328 W. Davie Street, Raleigh. 919-890-4500 or thepit-raleigh.com
321 W. Geer Street, Durham. 919-282-3748 or thepit-durham.com.
Serving dine-in family style meals on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as takeout packages for groups from two people to 16. Packages include six side dishes, three entrees including smoke ham, smoked turkey and chopped barbecue. Orders should be placed by Friday, Nov. 20, with pickup in Durham on Nov. 25 and pickup in Raleigh on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.
Sage & Swift (formerly Watts Grocery)
1116 Broad St., Durham. 919-957-7889 or sageandswift.com
Preparing Thanksgiving meals to-go, as well as a la carte options, such as turkey, sides, soups and desserts. Dishes include sweet potato gratin with parmesan and cheddar, chile roasted beets, glazed pearl onions with bacon and peas and garlicky green beans.
Salt & Lime Cabo Grill
6006 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh. 919-872-2230 or saltandlimecabo.com.
Offering a takeout Thanksgiving menu for six people for $150, including spiced turkey breast and leg meat, with smoked chile gravy and jalapeno cornbread and four sides, with options like chipotle mac and cheese, chorizo cornbread stuffing, caramelized mango salad and sweet potato casserole with cinnamon tortilla crisps, plus one dessert. The deadline to order is Nov. 18, with pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 3 to 9 p.m.
Seasons 52
4325 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, inside Crabtree Valley Mall. 919-787-3052 or seasons52.com
Offering Thanksgiving takeout for four to six people, including salad, turkey and sides and dessert for $150.
Sitti
137 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh. 919-239-4070 or sitti-raleigh.com.
Offering a takeout meal for four people for $110, including roasted turkey with a za’atar rub, served with Brussels sprouts, stuffing with olives and raisins, sweet potato casserole and pumpkin cheesecake with baklava crust. Additional sides can be purchased as well. Orders should be placed by Monday, Nov. 23, with pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Sullivan’s
419 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100, Raleigh. 919-833-2888 or sullivanssteakhouse.com
Serving a three-course, prix-fixe menu featuring roast turkey, traditional sides and dessert for $42 per adult and $20 for children 12 and younger.
Tandem
200 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-240-7987 or tandemcarrboro.com
Dine-in seatings and takeout offered from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Thanksgiving menu includes pear and Brussels sprouts salad, roasted turkey, smoked potato puree, brioche stuffing and miniature desserts. Takeout orders must be placed by Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Talulla’s
456 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-933-1177. talullas.com
Turkish-inspired three-course Thanksgiving menu for $35 per person, with a $16 wine pairing available.
Union Special Bread
2409 Crabtree Blvd, Raleigh. 984-200-3094 or unionspecialbread.com.
Offering Thanksgiving pre-orders for whole pies like spiced sweet potato and butterscotch pecan, blue corn cookies, sourdough bread and boxes of pastries. Online ordering is available, with pick Tuesday, Nov. 24 and Wednesday, Nov. 25.
