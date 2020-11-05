With election over, NC governor calls for end to ‘politicized’ COVID-19 response

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday he hopes politics can be taken out of COVID-19 response now that the election has passed.

In a press briefing, he highlighted the state’s highest daily increases in new reported cases since the coronavirus pandemic began, urging caution as Thanksgiving approaches and hoping for a greater federal response.

Thursday’s news conference marked Cooper’s first since winning reelection Tuesday night. His second term will likely continue to be dominated by coronavirus response.

Before Tuesday, Cooper said many citizens have made decisions about wearing masks based on political outlook.

“Now we don’t have to worry about that,” he said, “and we can move forward with facts and science.”

North Carolina voters chose Cooper, a Democrat, and his cautious approach to the pandemic over challenger, Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who campaigned on lifting the mask mandate and reopening schools immediately.

Cooper mentioned Democrats who won Council of State offices Tuesday but said the election left “a lot of status quo” with the General Assembly still controlled by Republicans.

He said he thought citizens will continue to press for Medicaid expansion in the state — a priority for his administration — despite political opposition in the past.

“People want us to close this health care coverage gap, particularly during a pandemic,” he said. “We all got elected and people of North Carolina expect us to do our jobs.”

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said she fears the coming holidays and winter months will bring higher caseloads as people are tempted to gather inside. That’s where there is a greater risk of spreading COVID-19.

She encouraged families to get COVID-19 screenings in advance, and to gather outside if possible with separate tables set up for people who live together.

“I know folks want and need to be together during the holiday,” Cohen said. “We can’t eliminate risk, but we can decrease it.”

Shortly before Cooper spoke Thursday, DHHS released its updated coronavirus data, adding 2,859 new COVID-19 cases to the state’s running total.

The daily increase nearly hit the state record of 2,885 set in late October, and the state has seen weeks of spiking numbers as the pandemic worsens. The trend is being seen across the country as people hit coronavirus fatigue and colder weather is driving people indoors.

Wednesday, the country surpassed a record for new cases with 102,831 cases reported in one day, CNN reports. Citing John Hopkins University, CNN reports that new cases have increased 21% in the past week while testing has increased just 4.52%.

Meanwhile, CNN reports, 16 states hit records for hospitalizations, most in other regions of the country.

North Carolina has been under Phase 3 of reopening with Cooper’s executive order set to expire Nov. 13.

Under Phase 3, more businesses are allowed to reopen, including bars, but at limited capacity and outdoors. Gathering sizes under Phase 3 are still limited to 50 people outside or 25 people inside.

Cooper said he does not want the state to roll back into tighter restrictions or move into lockdowns that European countries are experiencing.

“We don’t have an overload at our hospitals,” he said. “We don’t have a massive spike. So we’re doing some things right.”

More school systems are sending students back to campus for in-person learning, which also means new places for coronavirus cases to spring up.

Wake County schools reported another two COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 21 spread over 17 campuses.

Under the Cooper administration’s existing schools reopening plan, all elementary schools may open for full-time in-person learning and middle and high school may open with capacity restrictions.

However, decisions are left to individual school districts. In the Wake County Public Schools System, elementary schools have returned to in-person learning and middle schools are starting a staggered schedule next week.