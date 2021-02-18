One of Raleigh’s favorite pizza spots is joining one of Durham’s most popular breweries

Anthony Guerra, owner of Oakwood Pizza Box in Raleigh, has teamed up with Ponysaurus Brewing Company to add a new pizzeria to the popular Durham taproom. jleonard@newsobserver.com

Pizza and beer, a tale as old as time.

This love story will soon get a new chapter as two Triangle favorites join forces on a new pizzeria taproom.

Raleigh’s Oakwood Pizza Box and Durham’s Ponysaurus Brewery announced Tuesday that the popular pizza shop will open up a second location within the brewery, slated to open this spring.

Oakwood Pizza Box, owned by Anthony Guerra, opened up on Person Street in Raleigh in 2017 and immediately started slinging some of the Triangle’s top pizzas. News & Observer restaurant critic Greg Cox awarded the pizzeria “four pepperonis” in a 2018 review.

Ponysaurus is one of Durham’s most popular breweries, best known for its wide outdoor beer garden and rooftop. It opened its taproom in 2015, just off of Fayetteville Street, and has been steadily growing ever since.

In a release, Ponysaurus and Oakwood said pizzas will be cooked and served at the taproom. To be slightly less weather-dependent, the brewery’s rooftop section will be covered.

This is a developing story and will be updated.