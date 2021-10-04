For National Taco Day, here’s the perfect trail of the best tacos across the Triangle

The Gym Tacos food truck gathers a line at lunch in Raleigh on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. jleonard@newsobserver.com

A taco is a three bite moment of joy. A moment of discovery, of nostalgia. A moment to sweat from the heat before taking another bite.

Monday is National Taco Day, which makes it the bare minimum excuse to seek out a plate of one of the world’s most popular foods.

To name the very best tacos in all of the Triangle is a staggering impossibility. The tacos trucks that line busy streets in Durham and Raleigh, the strip mall icons and family owned restaurants that have served for generations, the modern downtown joints — all make up an exciting and rich local taco scene.

If our BBQ scene is a tie to our past, our taco scene is perhaps a reflection of where we’re heading and the central role North Carolina’s Latin American community plays in the state’s culinary landscape. Looking at our taco scene is a glimpse at who we are and how we’re growing in every direction.

Here are 17 of the Triangle’s most popular, most influential and most outlandishly delicious taquerias, food trucks and restaurants, together merely scratching the surface of all that there is to offer in the local taco scene.

711 W. Rosemary St., Suite 2315, Carrboro. 919-933-8226 or carrburritos.com

Situated at the fuzzy border between Carrboro and Chapel Hill, this beloved neighborhood spot has fed UNC students and locals for more than 20 years. You don’t last a generation in Carrboro without doing everything right, and the tacos are at the top of that list for Carrburritos. Nostalgic Tar Heels living in Raleigh can soon rejoice, as Carrburritos plans to open a new RTP location this year.

106 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh. 919-835-3593 or centroraleigh.com

One of downtown Raleigh’s best restaurants, Centro has pared down its menu in the wake of the pandemic, but the tacos remain stellar. Freshly made corn and flour tortillas, filled with either fried salmon, grilled steak or bright orange cochinita pibil, honor tacos as the composed dishes they are.

2330 Bale St. Suite 100, Raleigh. 919-594-1930 or chidotaco.com

This spot will remind you how much fun it is to eat tacos. The dining room is brightly lit from skylights overhead, the micheladas are large and refreshing, and there is a taco for everyone. While the classics are solid and the pineapple is nicely charred for the al pastor, Chido is a place to consider ordering something new. There’s shrimp grilled with mezcal, or a pair of chile relleno tacos, where the peppers are stuffed with steak and cheese.

4711 Hope Valley Rd., Durham. 919-489-4636 or chubbystacos.com

2444 Wycliff Rd., Raleigh. 919-781-4480

There’s no way around it, Chubby’s is a Triangle institution. It’s like a friend you can always count on, except it’s the comforting embrace of a taco. It’s one thing to promise the World’s Greatest Salsa Bar, as Chubby’s does, and deliver it, which Chubby’s also does, with freshly made and spicy options that make any taco pop.

911 S. 5th St., Smithfield. 919-938-0338 or facebook.com/crazytacossmithfieldnc

Truly a taco paradise, where the picnic tables are shaded by palapa umbrellas, Crazy Tacos likely has the widest draw of any taqueria in the Triangle. The small, outdoor-only taco shop is just off of Interstate 95 and travelers heading north or south regularly make a point to stop in Smithfield just for the tacos.

4910 Hillsborough Rd., Durham. 919-309-9390 or eljefecitofoodtruck.com

This popular taco truck recently opened its first brick and mortar location in Durham. The toppings are the familiar mix of chorizo or chicken, but everything else goes beyond the classic topping of cilantro and chopped onion. When it’s on the menu, al pastor is done with green apple instead of pineapple, roasted cauliflower is balanced with goat cheese and Romesco sauce.

7713 Lead Mine Rd., Suite 39, Raleigh. 919-846-5478 or gonzatacosytequila.com

2100 Hillsborough Rd., Raleigh. 919-268-8965

1849 S. Main St., Wake Forest. 919-205-2500

525-105 New Waverly Pl., Cary. 919-653-7310

One of the Triangle’s busiest restaurant groups, Gonza is always lively and you’ll want margaritas by the pitcher. This is a place for shrimp tacos topped with slaw, rich braised short ribs, or for true indulgence, scallops and pork belly.

220 E. Six Forks Rd., Raleigh. 919-600-9449 or instagram.com/gymtacos

It’s easy to find Gym Tacos, the bright orange truck with the long line snaking through a Valero gas station parking lot. In just a couple years, Gym has become a Raleigh taco phenomenon and has plans to add two new brick and mortar locations in 2021. Lengua lovers take note, beef tongue tacos are only offered on the weekends.

4112 Pleasant Valley Rd., Raleigh. 919-571-1188 or joseandsons.com

A uniquely North Carolina restaurant, Jose & Sons is the second generation story for one of the Triangle’s most influential restaurant families. Brothers Charlie and Hector Ibarra come from the family that helped found multiple El Rodeo locations in Raleigh. With Jose & Sons, named for their father, they take classic Mexican dishes and update them with Southern ingredients. Coupled with their other restaurant, Cortez, and the vast talent of chef Oscar Diaz, it’s one of the most powerful restaurant ideas in the modern South.

La Superior

3325 N. Roxboro Rd., Durham. 919-220-3588

You’ll see towering stacks of freshly made corn tortillas and plastic trays of conchas fly out of this grocery store, butcher shop, bakery and tortilleria built in a former car dealership. The tacos are among the best in Durham, with tomatoey chicken tinga a standout order.

2700 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham. 919-402-0209 or lavaquitadurham.com

Known for the large fiberglass cow on top of the building, but famous for its tacos, La Vaquita is the first name in Durham taquerias. Settle in for a wait, as it’s often busy, but crispy carnitas this tasty are worth waiting for. Also, when available, cochintia pibil studded with habaneros and picked onions is an easy order for those craving heat.

Carnitas, lengua and barbacoa tacos from Los Cuates in Raleigh. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

4524 Old Wake Forest Rd., Raleigh. 919-872-6012 or facebook.com/loscuatesraleighnc

Just beyond the Beltline in the corner shop of a strip mall is one of North Raleigh’s top taquerias. The tacos come small or large, which matters more for what comes on them, than the size of the tortillas, with small getting the traditional cilantro and onion treatment and large topped with pico and guacamole.

5420 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. namudurham.com

One of the Triangle’s most beautiful and tranquil restaurant buildings, the former artist campus of Straw Valley, is the scene of one of Durham’s most fun restaurants. Namu is a beer garden, a coffee shop and the purveyor of the Triangle’s top Korean tacos, filled with sweet and spicy Korean barbecue and slaw.

2512 University Dr., Durham. 919-873-3033 or nuvotaco.com

Born as Nanataco but rebranded as the ownership torch was passed a couple years ago, this local take on fast casual Mexican restaurants will win the hearts of even the most ardent Chipotle haters. Look for tacos like duck, fried calamari and fried green tomatoes, plus the world’s greatest $5 margarita.

149 W. Franklin St., Suite 110, Chapel Hill. 919-903-8000 or quechulatacos.com

“Craft taco” can be a concerning phrase for taco lovers, because it often means an overly fussy taco, long on expensive toppings and short on flavor. This relatively new Chapel Hill spot lives up to its name, though, taking classic street tacos and wrapping them in freshly made tortillas worth seeking out in a restaurant. Maybe there’s hope for Franklin Street yet.

3601 Junction Blvd., Raleigh. 919-661-5676 or facebook.com/taqueriaeltororaleigh

Located next door to the busy Toro Market in South Raleigh, this is one of the city’s most popular taquerias and the ideal place to start any local taco tour. Also home to one of Raleigh’s premier salsa bars.

1110 Mercantile Dr., Bldg. 6, Suite 120, Raleigh. 919-439-1177 or torchystacos.com/location/midtown-east

Raleigh claimed the only North Carolina location of this Texas taco shop with a fanatical following. The only thing larger than Torchy’s menu is the tacos themselves, with varieties straying far beyond the classics. Tacos include smoked beef brisket, jerk chicken and one with a jalapeno cheddar sausage link.